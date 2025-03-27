Foetal Abnormalities: Everything You Need To Know
In this article, we share the common causes for FA, what to do incase of FA and tips for mothers with foetal abnormalities.
Foetal abnormalities refer to structural or functional issues in a developing foetus that occur while the baby is still in the womb. These abnormalities can range from mild to severe and may affect physical development (like limbs, heart, or brain) or internal organ function. They can be detected during pregnancy through ultrasound scans, genetic testing, or other prenatal screenings. Some abnormalities may resolve on their own, while others may require treatment before or after birth. Read on as we share the common causes for FA, what to do incase of FA and tips for mothers with foetal abnormalities.
Common causes of foetal abnormalities
- Inherited genetic mutations or chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, often cause developmental issues.
- Maternal infections like rubella, toxoplasmosis, or cytomegalovirus during pregnancy can interfere with foetal development.
- Alcohol, smoking, recreational drugs, or certain medications during pregnancy can result in birth defects.
- Diabetes, obesity, thyroid disorders, or hypertension in the mother can increase the risk of abnormalities.
- Exposure to high levels of radiation during pregnancy (e.g., from X-rays) can harm the foetus.
- Lack of key nutrients like folic acid is linked to neural tube defects such as spina bifida.
- Women over the age of 35 have a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities in their babies.
- Exposure to pesticides, heavy metals, or industrial chemicals can negatively affect foetal development.
- Twins or more can sometimes have restricted growth or complications due to shared placenta or nutrients.
- In some cases, the exact cause remains unknown despite extensive testing.
What to do in case of foetal abnormalities
- If an abnormality is suspected, consult a maternal-foetal medicine specialist for further evaluation.
- Follow up with advanced scans like foetal echocardiography, amniocentesis, or chorionic villus sampling (CVS) for accurate diagnosis.
- Genetic counselling helps parents understand the cause, risks of recurrence, and implications for future pregnancies.
- Some conditions can be treated prenatally or immediately after birth with surgery or therapy.
- Depending on the condition, you may need to prepare for a NICU stay or special care after delivery.
- Choose a hospital equipped with neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and paediatric specialists.
- Join support groups as connecting with other parents in similar situations can provide emotional strength and practical advice.
Tips for mothers with foetal abnormalities
- Learn as much as possible about your baby's condition to make informed decisions and prepare for the future.
- Keep up with prenatal appointments, screenings, medications, and dietary guidelines.
- Maintain a nutrient-rich diet with supplements like folic acid, iron, and DHA as advised by your doctor.
- Talk to a counsellor or therapist to manage anxiety, guilt, or depression during this emotional time.
- Many abnormalities are beyond your control; focus on what can be done now for your baby's best outcome.
- Work with your healthcare team to plan your delivery, including pain management, NICU care, or emergency scenarios.
- Keep close communication with your partner, family, or friends to build a strong support system.
- Keep a file with test results, specialist consultations, and plans for treatment or surgery.
- Look into insurance coverage, government aid, or hospital support programs if specialised care is needed.
- Many children with foetal abnormalities lead full and healthy lives with the right care and early intervention.
Early diagnosis helps in making informed decisions about the pregnancy and preparing for possible medical interventions or special care needs after delivery.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
