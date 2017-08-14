Home » Pregnancy » 5 Things To Know About A Caesarean Delivery
5 Things To Know About A Caesarean Delivery
We present to you five essential things you need to know about a C-Section.
C section is the way to go!
A C section, or caesarean section, is the delivery of a baby through a surgical incision in the mother's abdomen and uterus. It's generally preferred when the medical health of the child or the mother is at risk. Many women plan their delivery, it could either be a Vaginal delivery or a C section, but in certain cases you'll have to cancel all your planning if the C section is the way to go. Prepare yourself before the surgery so that you can deal with the post operation effects smoothly.
You will have a scar - Well there's nothing you can do about this. But your doctors sure can. With new tech available scars can be minimised and are almost untraceable after the surgery. But the scarred tissue might feel numb for some time. You can only wait for the feeling to return.
You can have a Vaginal delivery for another child - We've advanced medically and in the field of science. Earlier it used to be a harsh truth, that after a C section your body won't be able to handle a vaginal delivery, but now doctors actually propose the vaginal procedure to go after a C section.
Recovery time varies - C section requires a longer recovery period than a natural birth. After a successful vaginal delivery, there are minimal chances of post-op complications, and most of the new mothers return back to their old selves within one to two weeks. But if you've had a C section. The time period could be one or two months.
It is sometimes safer - Most of the times it is predetermined that a woman will have to opt for a C-section even before the surgery. For example, if you have twins a C section is a far safer option to go for. Certain medical complications also become the reason why you might have to go for a C section.
They don't make you less of a mom - There's was too much negativity for this procedure without any justifications. You don't have to remain technologically primitive or endanger the birth of your child to approve what others think of your motherhood. You took a blade for your child while undergoing surgery, it doesn't get much cooler than that.
