6 Safety Tips Pregnant Women Should Follow During Monsoon
Add immunity boosting foods to your diet
Though monsoon is one of the loved seasons, it can be quite bothersome for soon-to-be-mommies. There are many health problems such as infections, dehydration, or flu that can give a tough time to pregnant women. Not only this, it is no brainer that even water-borne diseases including typhoid, fever, cholera, leptospirosis, and vector-borne infections like malaria and dengue are also commonly seen during the monsoon. Hence, it is essential to build strong immunity and follow all necessary precautions to keep yourself safe. Here's how pregnant women can protect themselves from infections.
Safety tips for pregnant women for this monsoon
1. Maintain good personal hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly, after reaching home, before cooking or visiting the loo. Get vaccinated as well.
2. No accumulation of stagnant water: Try to keep your surroundings clean. Make sure that there is no stagnant water accumulated near the ponds, pots or in the ground. Avoid wading through stagnant water as it can invite leptospirosis, malaria, or dengue.
3. Clean wounds: Pregnant women if you have any open wounds or cut then clean it immediately. Broken skin can be problematic as it can invite germs.
4. Hydration is the key: Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and safe.
5. Do not eat unwashed fruits and vegetables: Always clean fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating. Also, avoid eating fruits that are cut and kept for a longer period.
(Inputs by Dr. Swati Gaekwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)
