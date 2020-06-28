ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  6 Safety Tips Pregnant Women Should Follow During Monsoon

6 Safety Tips Pregnant Women Should Follow During Monsoon

Pregnant women should follow a healthy diet a healthy diet. A healthy diet can help boost immunity that can protect you from the risk of several diseases. Here are some helpful tips.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:13 IST
2-Min Read
6 Safety Tips Pregnant Women Should Follow During Monsoon

Add immunity boosting foods to your diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Pregnant women should follow a healthy diet
  2. Add citrus fruits to diet to boost immunity
  3. Pregnant women should follow all safety precautions

Though monsoon is one of the loved seasons, it can be quite bothersome for soon-to-be-mommies. There are many health problems such as infections, dehydration, or flu that can give a tough time to pregnant women. Not only this, it is no brainer that even water-borne diseases including typhoid, fever, cholera, leptospirosis, and vector-borne infections like malaria and dengue are also commonly seen during the monsoon. Hence, it is essential to build strong immunity and follow all necessary precautions to keep yourself safe. Here's how pregnant women can protect themselves from infections.

Safety tips for pregnant women for this monsoon


RELATED STORIES
related

Dealing With Post-Pregnancy Hair Loss? Follow These Diet Tips By Nutritionist

Post-pregnancy hair loss: Hair is made up of protein and thus there's a need to eat protein to restore hair growth. Otherwise, your hair could feel dry and brittle and may break easily. Eggs, lentils, legumes, soya and chicken are examples of foods rich in protein.

related

Coronavirus: Expert-Recommended Guidelines For Pregnant Women And Nursing Mothers

Guidelines for lockdown: According to Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, pregnant women do not appear to be more likely to be seriously unwell than any other healthy adults if they develop the novel coronavirus.

1. Maintain good personal hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly, after reaching home, before cooking or visiting the loo. Get vaccinated as well.

2. No accumulation of stagnant water: Try to keep your surroundings clean. Make sure that there is no stagnant water accumulated near the ponds, pots or in the ground. Avoid wading through stagnant water as it can invite leptospirosis, malaria, or dengue.

3. Clean wounds: Pregnant women if you have any open wounds or cut then clean it immediately. Broken skin can be problematic as it can invite germs.

4. Hydration is the key: Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and safe.

5. Do not eat unwashed fruits and vegetables: Always clean fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating. Also, avoid eating fruits that are cut and kept for a longer period.

kts4egk8

Citrus fruits can help boost immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Inputs by Dr. Swati Gaekwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Quit Smoking
First Aid For Cuts And Burns: Guidelines And Tips For Safety
A Quick Guide To Understanding PCOS
Gallstones: Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Body Mass Index (BMI): Know your ideal body weight
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases