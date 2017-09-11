Home » Pregnancy » 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Baby Dies 48 Hours After Birth
13-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Baby Dies 48 Hours After Birth
A 13-year-old rape survivor was 31-weeks-pregnant when the Supreme court allowed her to abort the child on Wednesday.
The baby was delivered prematurely on Friday at the age of 32 weeks, with underdeveloped organs, and was therefore shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
The baby who weighed just 1.8 Kg at the time of the birth, succumbed to serious respiratory problems and died at around 10 AM on Sunday, after being on the ventilator for nearly 48 hours.
“His condition was critical since birth. Prematurity is what probably killed him but a detailed autopsy will tell us better,” said a JJ doctor.
The baby died after there was bleeding in his chest.
According to the doctor, “It is possible that he bled inside chest and brain as well but we will know only after a post mortem.”
The family had ultimately decided on taking the baby with them after the birth but unfortunately it remained a mere wish.
It was known that the teenage mother was doing fine and would be discharged soon.
Dr Ashok Anand, head of the gynaecology department at the JJ Hospital said, “She was running a slight fever on Sunday morning but it’s nothing major. If everything goes well, we may discharge her in few days.”
The pregnancy of the teenage girl came to the knowledge of the family when her mother took her to a local hospital on the 9th of August, worried about her dramatic weight gain. The fetus was already 27 weeks old at that time.
It should be noted that it was a rare legal case, wherein the Supreme Court allowed the family to terminate the pregnancy, although the legal age limit for abortion is 20 weeks.
According to a hospital official, the baby’s body would be handed over to the relatives once the post-mortem was successfully carried out.
