Home »  Nutrition »  Winter Diet: Add These Root Vegetables To Your Diet For Better Nutrition

Winter Diet: Add These Root Vegetables To Your Diet For Better Nutrition

Below we share a list of root vegetables you should add to your winter diet and how they can boost your health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Nov 29, 2023 03:26 IST
3-Min Read
Winter Diet: Add These Root Vegetables To Your Diet For Better Nutrition

Root vegetables are also excellent sources of antioxidants which reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Root vegetables are edible plants whose roots are used as a staple food. These vegetables store nutrients in their underground root structures, making them highly nutrient-dense. Common examples of root vegetables include carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, parsnips, radishes, and onions.

Root vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, contributing to overall health and well-being. During winter, when fresh produce choices can be limited, root vegetables are often readily available.

They can be stored longer than other vegetables, ensuring a steady supply of fresh, nutritious food. Root vegetables contain antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system, protecting against winter illnesses and infections. Read on as we share a list of root vegetables you should add to your winter diet and how they can boost your health.



10 Root vegetables you must add to your winter diet for better health:

1. Carrots



Carrots are packed with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and are a good source of fibre. They promote good eyesight, boost the immune system, and improve digestion.

2. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, and minerals like potassium. They help regulate blood sugar levels, support heart health, and strengthen the immune system.

3. Turnips

Turnips are low in calories and high in fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. They aid in digestion, boost immunity, and may help reduce inflammation in the body.

4. Rutabagas

Rutabagas are an excellent source of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. They support a healthy immune system, promote digestion, and may have anticancer properties.

5. Parsnips

Parsnips are high in fibre, vitamins C and K, and contain nutrients like folate. They improve heart health, strengthen the immune system, and promote good vision.

6. Beets

Beets are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They support liver function, help lower blood pressure, and improve athletic performance.

7. Radishes

Radishes are low in calories and rich in vitamins C and K, as well as folate. They aid in digestion, support a healthy heart, and have antibacterial properties.

8. Celeriac

Celeriac, also known as celery root, is a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It boosts digestion, supports bone health, and may help reduce blood pressure.

9. Jerusalem artichokes

Jerusalem artichokes are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals like potassium. They aid in digestion, support a healthy gut, and may help regulate blood sugar levels.

10. Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi is rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. It aids in digestion, supports immune function, and may help reduce inflammation.

However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet by including a variety of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and other food groups. While root vegetables can play a part in a healthy winter diet, it is also advisable to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you have specific dietary requirements or health concerns.

They are also excellent sources of antioxidants, which protect the body from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Including root vegetables in your diet can strengthen the immune system, improve heart health, regulate blood sugar levels, enhance vision, and promote healthy digestion.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases