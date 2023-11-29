Winter Diet: Add These Root Vegetables To Your Diet For Better Nutrition
Below we share a list of root vegetables you should add to your winter diet and how they can boost your health.
Root vegetables are also excellent sources of antioxidants which reduce the risk of chronic diseases
Root vegetables are edible plants whose roots are used as a staple food. These vegetables store nutrients in their underground root structures, making them highly nutrient-dense. Common examples of root vegetables include carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, parsnips, radishes, and onions.
Root vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, contributing to overall health and well-being. During winter, when fresh produce choices can be limited, root vegetables are often readily available.
They can be stored longer than other vegetables, ensuring a steady supply of fresh, nutritious food. Root vegetables contain antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system, protecting against winter illnesses and infections. Read on as we share a list of root vegetables you should add to your winter diet and how they can boost your health.
10 Root vegetables you must add to your winter diet for better health:
1. Carrots
Carrots are packed with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and are a good source of fibre. They promote good eyesight, boost the immune system, and improve digestion.
2. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, and minerals like potassium. They help regulate blood sugar levels, support heart health, and strengthen the immune system.
3. Turnips
Turnips are low in calories and high in fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. They aid in digestion, boost immunity, and may help reduce inflammation in the body.
4. Rutabagas
Rutabagas are an excellent source of antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. They support a healthy immune system, promote digestion, and may have anticancer properties.
5. Parsnips
Parsnips are high in fibre, vitamins C and K, and contain nutrients like folate. They improve heart health, strengthen the immune system, and promote good vision.
6. Beets
Beets are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They support liver function, help lower blood pressure, and improve athletic performance.
7. Radishes
Radishes are low in calories and rich in vitamins C and K, as well as folate. They aid in digestion, support a healthy heart, and have antibacterial properties.
8. Celeriac
Celeriac, also known as celery root, is a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It boosts digestion, supports bone health, and may help reduce blood pressure.
9. Jerusalem artichokes
Jerusalem artichokes are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals like potassium. They aid in digestion, support a healthy gut, and may help regulate blood sugar levels.
10. Kohlrabi
Kohlrabi is rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. It aids in digestion, supports immune function, and may help reduce inflammation.
However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet by including a variety of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and other food groups. While root vegetables can play a part in a healthy winter diet, it is also advisable to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you have specific dietary requirements or health concerns.
They are also excellent sources of antioxidants, which protect the body from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Including root vegetables in your diet can strengthen the immune system, improve heart health, regulate blood sugar levels, enhance vision, and promote healthy digestion.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
