7 Healthy Lunch Ideas That Are Perfect For The Winter Season
Focusing on your diet is the key to remaining healthy over the winter. Give these lunch ideas a try this winter to keep your health in check.
Chicken stew is a warm and filling recipe perfect for lunch in winter
Winter weather has an impact on your body in addition to the noticeable changes in your energy and how you dress. During the winter, your metabolism, eating preferences, and even energy levels all fluctuate significantly. We want to forego the workout and have a warm meal or beverage set in.
This does not, however, imply that you should wait till summer begins to take control of your life. Focusing on your diet is the key to remaining healthy over the winter. Give these lunch ideas a try this winter to keep your health in check.
Try these lunch ideas this winter to stay fit:
1. Thukpa
This steaming hot vegetable bowl of thukpa, an Indo-Tibetan noodle soup with a flavorful broth, is ideal for keeping you warm and cozy. It comes in several forms; the Nepalese Thukpa is hot, while other recipes are more subdued with just a hint of garam spice. The idea of noodle soup is pleasing to the palette and makes for a delicious bowl of comfort food during the winter. It can be prepared by combining healthy winter veggies, chicken, and wheat noodles.
2. Chickpeas stew
Similar to the popular Indian chole recipe, chickpeas stew is prepared by cooking chickpeas in hot water. However, in this recipe, you may combine green leafy veggies, chopped carrots, sweet potatoes, and other veggies. You can consume it as is or with roti or rice. This recipe is even more nutritious than chole and increases your intake of vegetables.
3. Saag
Sarson ka Saag is a popular wintertime specialty made from green sarson leaves and best enjoyed with Makke ki roti (maize bread), is a much anticipated and mouthwatering Punjabi treat. The saag contains a ton of nutrition in addition to its delicious flavour. You can further enhance the nutritive value of saag by adding a variety of green leafy vegetables such as spinach, etc.
4. Beetroot sabzi
Beetroot sabzi more commonly known as beetroot Thora, a South Indian winter specialty loaded with tons of nutrition and flavour, is the ideal companion to your rice dishes. The beetroot is stir-fried with the spices after the Thoran has been cooked with the chilies and turmeric. Due to its ideal balance of sweetness and spice, which is the perfect antidote for the chills, this meal is regarded as a winter dish.
5. Minestrone soup
Don't let the word soup make you think a minestrone soup won't be a filling lunch. Minestrone soup is a classic Italian recipe. It is prepared by combining beans, hand-broken spaghetti, and a variety of veggies. This recipe is abundant in protein, carbs, vitamins as well as minerals. Minestrone soup will surely keep you full till dinner and boost your energy.
6. Chicken stew
A chicken stew is perfect for lunch as it will keep you full throughout the day and also boost your energy levels. You can prepare it by combining cooked and shredded chicken with a vegetable stew. You may also add beans to increase the carbs in this recipe. Cook up some beans, spinach, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, etc. to a flavourful stew based on garlic and seasoning of your choice.
7. Winter vegetable soup
As the name suggests, this lunch recipe might be perfect for you this winter. This recipe can be prepared by combining your favorite vegetables into a soup base of your choice. To keep it simple, you can sauté some chopped garlic, onions, and tomatoes in a pot. Add winter veggies of your choice such as spinach, sweet potatoes/ potatoes, spinach, broccoli, carrots, etc. You can also add some lentils to this and cook until soft.
These lunch ideas are abundant in nutritious foods and will make sure your health stays in check through the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
