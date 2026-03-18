What 24 To 72 Hours Of Water Fasting Does To Your Body? Nutritionist Explains
Water fasting is a practice of consuming only water, with no food or caloric beverages, typically for 24 to 72 hours.
Fasting can make the hormones insulin and leptin more effective
HIGHLIGHTS
- Water fasting involves consuming only water for 24 to 72 hours, triggering ketosis and autophagy.
- It improves insulin sensitivity, aiding blood sugar control and reducing obesity and diabetes risk.
- The practice promotes fat loss by creating a calorie deficit, burning stored fat for energy.
Fasting has become one of the most popular health trends in recent years. People have been exploring methods like intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating and juice cleanses to lose weight. While each approach promises benefits like weight management and improved metabolism, not all fasting methods work the same way for everybody.
One of the more extreme approaches gaining attention is water fasting. It is a practice of consuming only water, with no food or caloric beverages, typically for 24 to 72 hours. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares multiple benefits of the fitness trend.
In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Water Fasting means consuming water for a set period, usually 24 to 72 hours. Here is what happens in your body. For the first 12 hours, your body uses stored glucose. For 12 to 24 hours, your body enters fat-burning mode, ketosis. And after 24 hours, autophagy happens or begins, which means the cell's cleanup process."
Benefits of water fasting
1. Improves insulin sensitivity
Fasting can make the hormones insulin and leptin more effective at managing blood sugar and hunger signals. It lowers the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
2. Fat loss
Water fasting creates a calorie deficit, forcing the body to burn stored fat for energy. While initial weight loss is often water weight, it can contribute to overall fat loss.
3. Reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases
It lowers risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation, eventually preventing heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.
4. Resets the digestive system
Abstaining from food allows the digestive system to rest and potentially focus energy on other bodily functions like regeneration and repair.
5. Provides mental and psychological benefits
Some people experience enhanced mental clarity, reduced brain fog and a sense of mental calm or increased willpower during or after a fast.
Risks
While you may lose weight, water fasting can also cause dizziness, headaches, lack of energy, fatigue, dehydration, muscle mass loss and nutritional gap. The method is not recommended for everyone, including those who are underweight, pregnant, breastfeeding, have type 1 diabetes or have a history of eating disorders or heart conditions.
"Fasting is a metabolic tool, not a magic solution and should be done under medical supervision," she concludes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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