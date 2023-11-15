Weight Loss Tips: 10 Dos & Don'ts When Following The Mediterranean Diet
Below we will discuss some dos and don'ts to consider when following this diet. Read on to find out more.
Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables as these should be the foundation of your meals
The Mediterranean Diet is a heart-healthy eating plan that is based on the traditional dietary patterns of Mediterranean countries, such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and others. It emphasises the consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and olive oil as the primary sources of food.
The diet also includes moderate amounts of fish and poultry, while red meat and processed foods are limited. Red wine is often consumed in moderation. The Mediterranean Diet is known for its high intake of healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats found in olive oil, as well as its focus on plant-based foods and minimal consumption of unhealthy saturated and trans fats.
Studies have shown that the Mediterranean Diet may reduce the risk of various chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, while promoting overall health and well-being. To help you incorporate this diet to your routine, we will discuss some dos and don'ts to consider when following this diet. Read on to find out more.
Dos
1. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables as these should be the foundation of your meals.
2. Choose whole grains always. Opt for whole wheat bread, brown rice, and whole grain pasta for added fibre and nutrients.
3. Include lean proteins instead of fatty meat. Such as fish, poultry, legumes, and nuts.
4. Use healthy fats in your daily diet. Olive oil is a key staple in the Mediterranean diet, along with avocados and nuts.
5. Flavour with herbs and spices. Minimise the use of salt by adding herbs and spices to enhance the taste of your dishes.
6. Eat dairy in moderation and focus on low-fat dairy products like Greek yogurt and feta cheese.
7. Enjoy red wine in moderation. A glass of red wine with meals in moderation is allowed.
8. Stay hydrated and consume plenty of water throughout the day.
9. Physical activity is an important part of the Mediterranean lifestyle.
10. Practice mindful eating, slow down, savour your meals, and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues.
Don'ts
1. Avoid processed foods. Limit your intake of processed meats, snacks, and sugary drinks.
2. Minimise refined grains and reduce consumption of white bread, white rice, and refined pasta.
3. Limit red meat and opt for leaner sources of protein and have red meat occasionally.
4. Reduce added sugars and limit your intake of desserts, sodas, and other sugar-sweetened beverages.
5. Avoid unhealthy fats. Stay away from trans fats found in processed foods and limit saturated fats from animal products.
6. Limit salt intake and reduce your use of table salt and processed foods high in sodium.
7. Don't rely on supplements, get your nutrients from whole foods rather than relying on supplements.
8. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption. While moderate red wine intake is permitted, excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided.
9. Don't skip meals, aim for regular meals to maintain energy levels and avoid overeating.
10. Don't turn to unhealthy cooking methods. Avoid deep-frying or breading food and opt for healthier cooking methods like grilling, roasting, or steaming.
Keep these pointers in mind when trying to follow the Mediterranean diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.