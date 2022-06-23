Want To Gain Weight? Here Are 8 Best Fruits And Vegetables To Add To Your Diet
Avoid eating unhealthy foods if you want to gain as they might cause other health issues along with weight gain. Here's what you should eat.
Dried fruits have high nutritional value and can help you gain weight
Food acts as fuel for our bodies. Hence, what we eat influences our body and our body weight. Various fruits and vegetables that we consume daily can contribute to us losing or gaining weight. If you wish to gain weight you might have been suggested to eat meats. However, if you wish to gain weight without indulging in meats and dairy products, here are fruits and vegetables you should add to your diet to gain weight.
Fruits that help gain weight:
Bananas
Bananas are a great addition to your diet if you want to gain weight. They are a great source of sugar and fibre. They are a much healthier source of sugar than processed foods. Furthermore, if you have a fast metabolism, it might help you feel fuller for longer.
Dried fruits
Dried fruits are a great source of nutrients and healthy fats. Both of these help you in gaining weight in a healthy manner. Dried fruits, as well as nuts, are a great addition to your breakfast. However, dried fruits are also high in sugar so it's important to eat enough protein and healthy fats to avoid any negative health issues.
Coconut
Although coconut water is low in calories and a great alternative to unhealthy drinks if you want to lose weight, coconut meat on the other hand is great for weight gain. Coconut is also versatile and its meat and milk can be cooked in various ways. It is high in fat, manganese, selenium, etc. It is also rich in minerals such as copper and phosphorus.
Mango
Mangoes are known for being a fruit high in carbs and sugar. This makes it an ideal addition to your diet in case you wish to gain weight. They are a healthy source of calories unlike processed foods or junk foods. It is also high in fibre, vitamin C, folate, protein, etc.
Vegetables that help gain weight:
Avocados
Avocados are very high in calories and healthy fats. It is a great food to add to your diet if you have been meaning to gain weight. Avocados as mentioned above, are high in healthy fats which help the body absorb other important nutrients in the body. It is also a great source of fibre, protein, vitamin K, folate, and other nutrients.
Corn
Corn is another healthy high-calorie food you can add to your diet if you wish to gain weight. It is also found in other forms such as grain, flour, popcorn, etc. In fact, corn, as it is, can be cooked in various ways and is very versatile. It is also rich in magnesium, potassium, vitamin B, and so on.
Peas
Peas are another food that has high calories and is also very nutritious. Green peas are also high in fibre, protein and carbohydrates. All of these nutrients help us gain weight. Green peas are also a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and so on.
Potatoes
Potatoes are popular for being a weight-gaining vegetable. Although it may also be due to the process it is prepared under. Eating mashed potatoes or adding roasted potatoes to your diet can help you gain weight in a healthy manner. You must still avoid unhealthy dishes such as fries, hash browns, etc.
In conclusion, similar to losing weight, the best way to gain weight is to do it correctly. Eating foods that nourish the body and help it flourish is very important. Incorporating other foods into your diet can also help you gain a healthy weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.