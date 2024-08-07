Try These Fruits This Monsoon For Better Overall Health
Consuming certain foods can be highly beneficial during the monsoon season. The increased humidity and temperature fluctuations make the body more vulnerable to infections and digestive issues. Fruits, in particular, can play a vital role in maintaining health during this time. They are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost the immune system, aid digestion, and provide hydration. In this article, we list fruits you can add to your monsoon diet for better immunity and to improve overall health.
10 fruits to try this monsoon for better health
1. Pomegranates
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and K, and potassium. These nutrients help reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, and boost the immune system. The high vitamin C content strengthens the body's defence mechanisms, making it more resilient against infections common during the monsoon.
2. Oranges
Oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, which is vital for immune function. They also contain flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming oranges can help in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections, and improve skin health by promoting collagen production.
3. Papayas
Papayas are known for their digestive benefits due to the enzyme papain, which aids in breaking down proteins and easing digestion. They are also rich in vitamins A, C, and E, all of which are powerful antioxidants that protect against cell damage and boost immunity.
4. Pears
Pears are a good source of dietary fibre, which helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system. They also provide vitamin C and copper, both of which support immune function and protect cells from oxidative stress.
5. Bananas
Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. Potassium helps maintain electrolyte balance, which is crucial during the monsoon when the risk of dehydration increases. Vitamin B6 supports brain health and mood regulation, while vitamin C boosts the immune system.
6. Litchis
Litchis are high in vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants. They help boost immunity, improve digestion, and provide hydration. The antioxidants in litchis also help in fighting free radicals and reduce inflammation, keeping infections at bay.
7. Apples
Apples are rich in dietary fibre, vitamins A and C, and various phytonutrients. The fiber aids in digestion and maintains gut health, while the vitamins and phytonutrients boost the immune system.
8. Plums
Plums are an excellent source of vitamins C and K, fibre, and antioxidants. The high vitamin C content boosts immunity, while the fibre aids in digestion and prevents constipation. Antioxidants help in protecting the body from oxidative stress and inflammation.
9. Cherries
Cherries are rich in vitamins A and C, fibre, and antioxidants like anthocyanins. These nutrients help in boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and improving digestion. The antioxidants in cherries also promote heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
10. Jamun
Jamun (Indian blackberry) is a monsoon-special fruit that is high in vitamin C, iron, and antioxidants. It helps in boosting immunity, improving haemoglobin levels, and aiding digestion.
Incorporating these fruits into your diet during the monsoon season can significantly boost your overall health. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system, improve digestion, and protect the body from infections. Enjoy these fruits fresh or in various recipes to maximise their health benefits.
