Try Adding Green Beans To Your Diet To Achieve These Health Benefits
Here we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from incorporating green beans into your diet.
The vitamin C content in green beans plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system
Green beans, also known as string beans or snap beans, are the unripe, young fruit of various cultivars of the common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris). They are a popular vegetable and are typically harvested before the seeds inside have fully matured.
Green beans are a good source of essential nutrients and offer several health benefits. Keep reading as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from incorporating green beans into your diet.
10 Health benefits of consuming green beans:
1. Nutrient-rich
Green beans are rich in vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, as well as minerals like manganese and potassium. These nutrients support overall health and play vital roles in various bodily functions.
2. Antioxidant properties
Green beans contain antioxidants, including flavonoids and carotenoids, which help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. This can contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.
3. Heart health
The fibre, potassium, and folate content in green beans can contribute to heart health by helping to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and support overall cardiovascular function.
4. Bone health
Green beans contain vitamin K and manganese, which are essential for bone health. These nutrients contribute to bone mineralization and density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
5. Blood sugar regulation
The fibre content in green beans helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.
6. Digestive health
The fibre in green beans supports a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.
7. Weight management
Green beans are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a filling and nutritious food choice. Including green beans in your diet can support weight management by promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake.
8. Eye health
Green beans contain carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lutein, which are associated with eye health. These compounds may help protect against age-related macular degeneration and other eye disorders.
9. Immune system support
The vitamin C content in green beans plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. It helps stimulate the production of white blood cells and acts as an antioxidant, protecting the body against infections.
10. Pregnancy support
Green beans are a good source of folate, a crucial nutrient for pregnant women. Adequate folate intake during pregnancy helps prevent neural tube defects and supports the healthy development of the foetus.
Incorporating green beans into a balanced and varied diet can contribute to overall health and well-being. It's important to note that individual dietary needs may vary, and consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist is advisable for personalised advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
