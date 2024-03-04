Home »  Nutrition »  Try Adding Green Beans To Your Diet To Achieve These Health Benefits

Try Adding Green Beans To Your Diet To Achieve These Health Benefits

Here we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from incorporating green beans into your diet.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 4, 2024 07:20 IST
2-Min Read
Try Adding Green Beans To Your Diet To Achieve These Health Benefits

The vitamin C content in green beans plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system

Green beans, also known as string beans or snap beans, are the unripe, young fruit of various cultivars of the common bean (Phaseolus vulgaris). They are a popular vegetable and are typically harvested before the seeds inside have fully matured.

Green beans are a good source of essential nutrients and offer several health benefits. Keep reading as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from incorporating green beans into your diet.



10 Health benefits of consuming green beans:

1. Nutrient-rich



Green beans are rich in vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, as well as minerals like manganese and potassium. These nutrients support overall health and play vital roles in various bodily functions.

2. Antioxidant properties

Green beans contain antioxidants, including flavonoids and carotenoids, which help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. This can contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

3. Heart health

The fibre, potassium, and folate content in green beans can contribute to heart health by helping to regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and support overall cardiovascular function.

4. Bone health

Green beans contain vitamin K and manganese, which are essential for bone health. These nutrients contribute to bone mineralization and density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

5. Blood sugar regulation

The fibre content in green beans helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

6. Digestive health

The fibre in green beans supports a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

7. Weight management

Green beans are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a filling and nutritious food choice. Including green beans in your diet can support weight management by promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake.

8. Eye health

Green beans contain carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lutein, which are associated with eye health. These compounds may help protect against age-related macular degeneration and other eye disorders.

9. Immune system support

The vitamin C content in green beans plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. It helps stimulate the production of white blood cells and acts as an antioxidant, protecting the body against infections.

10. Pregnancy support

Green beans are a good source of folate, a crucial nutrient for pregnant women. Adequate folate intake during pregnancy helps prevent neural tube defects and supports the healthy development of the foetus.

Incorporating green beans into a balanced and varied diet can contribute to overall health and well-being. It's important to note that individual dietary needs may vary, and consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist is advisable for personalised advice.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases