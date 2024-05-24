These Desi Coolants Will Help You Stay Cool This Summer
Below we share a list of desi coolants you must add to your summer diet.
Desi coolants are traditional Indian beverages and foods that help lower body temperature and keep you hydrated during hot weather. While their primary purpose is to cool the body, they are not designed to keep the body warm; rather, they offer refreshing relief from the heat by replenishing lost electrolytes, aiding digestion, and preventing dehydration. Keeping the body cool in summer is crucial to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion. These conditions can lead to severe health issues if not managed properly. Read on as we share a list of desi coolants you must add to your summer diet.
These desi coolants will help you stay cool in summer:
1. Aam panna
Made from raw mangoes, Aam Panna is rich in vitamins C and B, and iron. It prevents dehydration, combats sunstroke, and helps in digestion. Blend boiled raw mango pulp with water, cumin, mint, and jaggery.
2. Buttermilk
Buttermilk is a probiotic that aids digestion, cools the body, and keeps you hydrated. It also helps in reducing body heat. Mix yogurt with water, add a pinch of salt, roasted cumin powder, and chopped coriander.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural isotonic drink that hydrates and replenishes electrolytes. It's rich in potassium and helps cool the body. Drink directly from a fresh coconut or buy packaged coconut water. Consume chilled.
4. Sattu drink
Sattu, made from roasted gram flour, is high in protein and fibre. It provides instant energy and cools the stomach. Mix sattu flour with cold water, add lemon juice, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. Stir well and serve chilled.
5. Sugarcane juice
Rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and essential minerals, sugarcane juice is a natural coolant and boosts energy levels. Extract fresh juice from sugarcane, add a dash of lemon and mint for extra flavor, and serve chilled.
6. Jaljeera
Jaljeera, made from cumin, mint, and other spices, aids digestion and prevents dehydration. It's a natural coolant and refreshing. Mix jaljeera powder with cold water, add some lemon juice, and garnish with mint leaves.
7. Bael sharbat
Bael fruit (wood apple) is known for its cooling properties and aids in digestion. It helps combat heat strokes. Scoop out the bael pulp, mix with water, strain the mixture, and add jaggery or sugar. Serve chilled.
8. Kokum sharbat
Kokum, a coastal fruit, cools the body and aids digestion. It is rich in antioxidants. Soak dried kokum in water, strain, add sugar or jaggery, and serve chilled. You can also add a pinch of black salt.
9. Lassi
Lassi, made from yogurt, is rich in probiotics, aids digestion, and has a cooling effect on the body. Blend yogurt with water, sugar or salt, and serve chilled. Variations include adding fruits like mango for mango lassi.
10. Pudina sherbet
Mint has a natural cooling effect and aids in digestion. It's refreshing and helps beat the heat. Blend fresh mint leaves with water, add lemon juice, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Serve chilled.
These traditional desi coolants not only help keep you cool during the scorching summer months but also provide numerous health benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
