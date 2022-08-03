Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Gives 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Raw Mango
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the health benefits of raw mangoes in an Instagram post.
Raw mango is versatile to cook and has many health benefits
Raw mango or kacchi Kairi, just the name is enough to stimulate our taste buds as well as take us on a nostalgic trip. The tangy-sweet raw mango with chilli powder and salt is everyone's favourite. However, did you know how healthy and nutritious this treat is? Rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin K, raw mangoes are a source of magnesium, calcium, iron and dietary fibres that detoxify the liver. Don't believe us? Let's hear it from the expert. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her recent Instagram post, talks about the health benefits of raw mango. She shares how the nutrients loaded in green mangoes makes them an effective antidote for a lot of ailments.
1. Healthy Heart
Mango contains a unique antioxidant called mangiferin, which balances cholesterol, triglycerides, and fatty acid levels, further reducing the risk of heart diseases. The expert mentions that raw mangoes are rich in magnesium, and potassium which all support healthy heart function.
2. Digestion
Struggling with poor digestion? Raw mango is your answer. It contains volatile compounds and fibre, which improves digestion, by stimulating the production of digestive juices. Raw mangoes also benefit the health of the digestive tract by treating constipation, indigestion, acidity, heartburn, morning sickness and nausea.
3. Cancer risk
Wondering how raw mangoes can keep cancer at bay? According to the health expert, raw mangoes are rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols that reduce the risk of cancer. In addition, she said, “raw mango reduces inflammation and blocks the cancer cell division.”
4. Liver Health
Raw mangoes stimulate the secretion of bile acid and also assist in the absorption of lipids. Moreover, the nutritionist said, it flushes out “toxins from your body.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
