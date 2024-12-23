Palak Paneer Pulao: Nutritionist's Advice For 'Complete Balanced Meal' During Winter Season
Spinach, which is a food source of iron and helps in managing diabetes and lowers blood pressure, is a major health booster during the winter season.
"The fibre in spinach reduces the glycemic index of rice," says the nutritionist
As soon as the winter season arrives, many people, especially those in north India, start craving 'Sarson ka Saag' and 'Palak Paneer'. Leafy greens, especially spinach, are easily available during the winter time and help boost the overall health of your daily diet. However, what often spoils the mood is the time such dishes require in the making process. So, what if we suggest a dish that brings along the rich taste of spinach and paneer together, and could be made in just 15 minutes? Yes, we are talking about 'Palak Paneer Pulao'.
Recently, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra took to Instagram to share a video highlighting to easy-to-make recipe of this "soulful single-dish complete balanced meal".
"The fibre in spinach reduces the glycemic index of rice," she said, adding that it even stables your blood glucose response and "packs in lots of other nutrients like Beta Carotene, Vitamin K, iron and Folic Acid."
Recipe for palak paneer pulao
1. Heat some water in a pan and add spinach leaves to it. Boil it for three to four minutes.
2. Transfer the spinach to cold water immediately to preserve its green colour.
3. Grind the spinach in a jar to obtain a fine paste.
4. Put karahi (cooking pot) on gas stove and heat some oil in it. Splutter some jeera in it and later add dried red chilies and chopped garlic.
5. After mixing it for 1-2 minutes, add sliced onions and green chillies to it.
6. After it mixture turns light brown, then add salt as per taste and Kasturi Methi.
7. Add the paneer cubes to the mixture and toss it for another two minutes.
8. Later on, add dhaniya power and red chilli powder to it and let it cook for another two minutes.
9. Pour the spinach puree into it and before it dries up entirely, add cooked rice to it and toss it all well.
10. Your dish is ready to serve. Don't forget to garnish it with some fresh coriander leaves, while you may also add lemon juice to it for taste.
Health benefits of spinach
- Good source of iron: Spinach is often considered a rich source of plant-based iron, helping in the transportation of oxygen in the blood.
- Manages diabetes: Spinach could even help people lower glucose levels and increase insulin sensitivity.
- Lowers blood pressure: Spinach helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers.
- Eye health: Carotenoids in spinach help protect the eyes from damage by sunlight.
- Bone health: Rich in calcium, Vitamin K and magnesium, spinach can also help in maintaining overall bone health.
Add this recipe to your winter diet for better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.