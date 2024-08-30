Nutritionist Says Amla Is Good For Hair Health, Shares Different Ways To Add The Fruit To Your Diet
Amla is well-known for strengthening the immune system and aiding digestion.
How Can You Add Amla To Your Daily Diet? Nutritionist Explains
Indians do not just use fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices for cooking; they also use them to treat various diseases. One such powerful fruit is Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry. This nutritional powerhouse is rich in antioxidants like gallic acid, ascorbic acid, and phenolic compounds. Amla is well-known for strengthening the immune system and aiding digestion. While its sour taste can be off-putting for some, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares tips on how to incorporate Amla into your diet without compromising on taste. In an Instagram post, she also highlights Amla's benefits for hair health. Lovneet has uploaded a picture of a bowl full of Amla, with notes describing its hair benefits: "Nourishment: Strengthens follicles, Vitamin C: Boosts collagen, Antioxidants: Prevents graying. Stronger, shinier hair with Amla!"
The nutritionist has described different ways of consuming amla in her caption. She writes, "Amla (Indian Gooseberry) is a superfood for hair health, revered in Ayurveda for its multiple benefits. — Ways to Add Amla to Your Diet: Amla Juice: Drink fresh amla juice daily for a vitamin C boost. Add a bit of honey to balance the sour taste. Amla Powder: Mix amla powder with water to make a paste and use it as a hair mask. Alternatively, add the powder to smoothies or yogurt."
Loveneet also suggests that amla can also be enjoyed as a pickle. It adds a tangy taste to your meal as a side dish.
Here are some other benefits of this superfruit:
1. High fibre content in amla promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. In addition to promoting healthy gut microbiota and assisting in the regulation of bowel movements, the fibre content lowers the risk of digestive illnesses like gastritis and indigestion.
2. Amla's antioxidant qualities aid in shielding the skin from UV rays and other environmental toxins. Regular amla consumption reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
3. Amla greatly complements diets aimed at reducing weight because of its high fibre content. It increases metabolism, which facilitates more effective calorie burning and helps with weight management.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.