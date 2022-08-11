These 7 Monsoon Superfoods Will Boost Your Immunity This Season
Superfoods are foods that have high nutritional value and are beneficial for our health.
Corn is rich in vitamin B and folic acid that stops greying of hair and boosts immunity
Along with the pleasing drizzle and cool breeze, the season of monsoon brings with it a host of health issues. These can range from cough and cold to skin-related problems like rashes, pimples, and allergies. Hence, you must prioritise bolstering your immune system to keep these problems at bay. This can be effectively done by incorporating some superfoods into your diet. Superfoods are those having high nutritional value and that are beneficial for our health. Now, you don't need to dig for these miraculous foods as nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has done that for us.
On her Instagram page, Rujuta Diwekar has compiled a list of monsoon superfoods that will keep you strong for this season.
1. Sattu
A mixture of pulses, wheat, rice flour, and chana, sattu provides us with minerals like vitamins, calcium, folic acid, and essential amino acids like lysine, according to Rujuta Diwekar. The nutritionist wrote that sattu helps with cramps and clots, reduces dark circles under the eyes, and also in reducing pigmentation and hair loss.
2. Bhutta or desi corn
Who doesn't like eating a bhutta on the roadside while it rains? Well, besides its wholesome tastes, desi corn has vitamin B and folic acid that nourishes your hair and prevents them from greying. According to Rujuta Diwekar, it also has fibre that can help deal with constipation while it even regulates the blood glucose level.
3. Alu
Not to be mistaken for potato, Alu is a green wild leafy vegetable that is uncultivated and grows during the monsoon. “They are a treasure trove of micronutrients, especially the lesser known ones like Hyaluronic acid (HA),” wrote Rujuta Diwekar. It has those nutrients that prevent ageing and consuming it can lead to a flawless and glowing complexion along with some lustrous hair.
4. Desi dates or khajoor
Including desi dates in your diet can improve your haemoglobin levels, help with sleep disorders, and keep many allergies and infections at bay. In addition, having this superfood before exercise can boost your performance.
5. Ragi or nachni
One of the most nutritious grains, ragi has properties that, as per Rujuta Diwekar, can strengthen the spine but are also beneficial for the farmland on which it is produced. Ragi is good for those who are aiming to lose weight as certain nutrients in Ragi help burn fat and also calm the mind.
6. Jackfruit seeds
Jackfruit seeds are one of the most underrated superfoods that can do wonders. From boosting immunity to strengthening weak bones and treating infertility, jackfruit seeds can have magical effects. The superfood also prevents ageing of the skin and regulates blood sugar levels.
7. Dal or pulses
Rujuta Diwekar recommends that to reap the optimum benefits that pulses have to offer one should keep in mind three key points. These are - pulses should be soaked and sprouted before eating, they should be mixed with millets and grains, and one should have a variety of pulses rather than sticking to just one. Pulses are packed with amino acids, vitamins, and fibres that support your health during the monsoon season.
So, include these superfoods in your diet and keep monsoon-related ailments at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.