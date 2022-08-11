ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  These 7 Monsoon Superfoods Will Boost Your Immunity This Season

These 7 Monsoon Superfoods Will Boost Your Immunity This Season

Superfoods are foods that have high nutritional value and are beneficial for our health.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 11, 2022 10:09 IST
16-Min Read
These 7 Monsoon Superfoods Will Boost Your Immunity This Season

Corn is rich in vitamin B and folic acid that stops greying of hair and boosts immunity

Along with the pleasing drizzle and cool breeze, the season of monsoon brings with it a host of health issues. These can range from cough and cold to skin-related problems like rashes, pimples, and allergies. Hence, you must prioritise bolstering your immune system to keep these problems at bay. This can be effectively done by incorporating some superfoods into your diet. Superfoods are those having high nutritional value and that are beneficial for our health. Now, you don't need to dig for these miraculous foods as nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has done that for us.

On her Instagram page, Rujuta Diwekar has compiled a list of monsoon superfoods that will keep you strong for this season.

1. Sattu


RELATED STORIES
related

Working In A 9-To-5 Desk Job? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Shares A Diet Structure For You

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal outlines the diet structure for an individual who has a desk job.

related

Are You On The Journey To Losing Weight? Be Careful And Don’t Make These Mistakes

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and her team share some common mistakes that you need to avoid while losing weight.

A mixture of pulses, wheat, rice flour, and chana, sattu provides us with minerals like vitamins, calcium, folic acid, and essential amino acids like lysine, according to Rujuta Diwekar. The nutritionist wrote that sattu helps with cramps and clots, reduces dark circles under the eyes, and also in reducing pigmentation and hair loss.


A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

2. Bhutta or desi corn

Who doesn't like eating a bhutta on the roadside while it rains? Well, besides its wholesome tastes, desi corn has vitamin B and folic acid that nourishes your hair and prevents them from greying. According to Rujuta Diwekar, it also has fibre that can help deal with constipation while it even regulates the blood glucose level.

3. Alu

Not to be mistaken for potato, Alu is a green wild leafy vegetable that is uncultivated and grows during the monsoon. “They are a treasure trove of micronutrients, especially the lesser known ones like Hyaluronic acid (HA),” wrote Rujuta Diwekar. It has those nutrients that prevent ageing and consuming it can lead to a flawless and glowing complexion along with some lustrous hair.

4. Desi dates or khajoor

Including desi dates in your diet can improve your haemoglobin levels, help with sleep disorders, and keep many allergies and infections at bay. In addition, having this superfood before exercise can boost your performance.

5. Ragi or nachni

One of the most nutritious grains, ragi has properties that, as per Rujuta Diwekar, can strengthen the spine but are also beneficial for the farmland on which it is produced. Ragi is good for those who are aiming to lose weight as certain nutrients in Ragi help burn fat and also calm the mind.

6. Jackfruit seeds

Jackfruit seeds are one of the most underrated superfoods that can do wonders. From boosting immunity to strengthening weak bones and treating infertility, jackfruit seeds can have magical effects. The superfood also prevents ageing of the skin and regulates blood sugar levels.

7. Dal or pulses

Rujuta Diwekar recommends that to reap the optimum benefits that pulses have to offer one should keep in mind three key points. These are - pulses should be soaked and sprouted before eating, they should be mixed with millets and grains, and one should have a variety of pulses rather than sticking to just one. Pulses are packed with amino acids, vitamins, and fibres that support your health during the monsoon season.

So, include these superfoods in your diet and keep monsoon-related ailments at bay.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases