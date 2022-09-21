Why Skipping Meals Is Taking A Toll On Your Productivity
Skipping meals can affect our energy levels and make us feel tired
In the modern busy lifestyle, skipping a meal or having it at odd times has become increasingly common. The race to reach our workplace in the morning often compels us to neglect breakfast while getting home late extends the dinner time. If you have been doing this often, then you must have experienced a sense of fatigue and laziness that persists throughout the day and affects your productivity. Well, these are the ill effects of having irregular meals or skipping your breakfast, dinner, or lunch.
According to celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, this habit has a direct impact on our bodies. In a video on her Instagram page, the nutritionist explains why eating irregularly takes a toll on our energy levels. “What's the link between eating irregular meals and feeling lethargic,” she states in the caption.
Nmami highlights that not eating enough food for the day or neglecting meals can make our heads spin. This is due to a drop in the blood sugar level.
Nmami explains that our brain draws energy from glucose and when we don't feed our brain by delaying or skipping meals, it sends a signal to the body “that it's time to shut things down”. This triggers that feeling of laziness and lethargy where all you want to do is grab a pillow and take a deep sleep.
Nmami underlines that this condition hampers our productivity and the “progress line on the graphs goes down.” Hence, to make sure that you are active throughout the day and are efficient at every task that you take up, it is important to take meals on time. Moreover, one must make sure to avoid skipping meals and eat enough to fuel the body for the day.
