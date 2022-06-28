ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Health Benefits Of Almonds: Heres What Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has To Say

The Health Benefits Of Almonds: Heres What Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has To Say

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights benefits of almonds.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 28, 2022 10:45 IST
2-Min Read
The Health Benefits Of Almonds: Heres What Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Has To Say

Almonds are a great snack and much healthier than packed snacks

We live in an age of miracle foods where certain foods are thought to have magical characteristics and that eating them regularly would cure most health concerns. Unfortunately, that's not true. There are no miracle foods that can prevent or cure disease on their own. However, there are some nutrient-dense foods such as almonds that can be given superfood status because of the health benefits they provide. Whether eaten whole, diced, sliced, or crushed into flour, almonds pack a punch. Highlighting the benefits of almonds, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, tells her followers what happens when they are consumed daily.

Lovneet Batra outlines 3 benefits of almonds in her post.

1) Almonds include magnesium, which may assist in lowering blood pressure.


2) Almonds are abundant in fibre and protein but low in carbs. Because of these properties, they are good at curbing appetite and satisfying hunger.

3) Almonds are best combined with a source of vitamin B6, such as a banana because they are high in tryptophan. Vitamin B6 has been found to reduce depression symptoms by converting tryptophan to serotonin.


Considering these benefits of almonds, include them in your regular diet. They are so versatile that you can include them in your diets in a variety of ways.

Lovneet Batra, time and again, highlights a range of health-related issues with her followers. In another recent post, she tells her followers how to tide over the holiday season without adversely affecting their health. If you are planning a holiday this summer, be warned against leaving your healthy habits. Holidays are the biggest challenge when it comes to continuing health and fitness routines. But don't lose heart. With the tips offered by Lovneet Batra, you can tide over the holiday season without adversely affecting your health.

In a post on Instagram, she tells her followers to keep these 3 things in mind:

1) Stay consistent with your healthy routines.

2) Avoid distractions when making food decisions and while eating.

3) Do not skip your meals.

Here's her post:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2845930273067807470/

Follow these tips by Lovneet Batra and be consistent when it comes to following a healthy diet and regime.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

