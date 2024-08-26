Nutritionist Highlights Health Benefits Of Dried Figs, Calls Them The “Best Travel Snack”
Travelling, be it for work purposes or leisure, can get a little hectic. Besides packing essential items like clothes, medicine, and toiletries, you also need to be vigilant about the type of food to bring during a trip. Stuffing your bags with snack items plays a key role in keeping you energised and active. But food like chips, fries, chocolates, and sugary beverages can pose a health hazard, raising the risk of falling sick during long hours of travel. In such cases, it is advised to pack nutritious dry foods to stay on top of your health and satiate your hunger.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram, highlighting why dried figs can be the “best travel snack”. Figs have a naturally sweet, honey-like flavour with a soft, chewy texture and tiny, crunchy seeds inside, making them a delicious treat. They are packed with nutritional benefits, are high in fiber, and are rich in minerals, and iron. Figs are also low in calories, making them a guilt-free snack.
Health benefits of figs
- Traveling can sometimes cause constipation, but figs are packed with fiber, which helps to keep digestive problems at bay.
- Figs are rich in prebiotics, which are good for your gut health. They support the good bacteria in your digestive system, helping you feel better while on the move.
- Potassium is essential for balancing fluids in your body and keeping your muscles working properly. It is especially important during long trips.
- Figs are loaded with the goodness of magnesium and iron, which help control cravings and keep your energy levels steady, making it easier to avoid unhealthy snacks.
- Despite being packed with nutrients, figs are low in calories, making them a healthy choice that won't weigh you down.
So, the next time you travel make sure to pack some figs to keep your body feeling good.
