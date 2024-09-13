Check Out Anjali Mukerjee's 2-Ingredient Wrap Recipe
Quinoa has been a staple food for centuries. This protein-rich superfood has gained popularity worldwide due to its exceptional health benefits and versatility in cooking. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has recently shared a simple yet nutritious quinoa wrap recipe on Instagram, underlining the benefits of this incredible ingredient.
Two-Ingredient Quinoa Wrap Recipe by Anjali Mukerjee
Anjali Mukerjee's recipe requires just two ingredients: quinoa and chia seeds.
To prepare this nutritious snack, she begins by thoroughly washing and drying the quinoa to remove any impurities. Next, she combines the quinoa with chia seeds and water in a mixing bowl. Using a blender, she blends the mixture until it achieves a smooth, batter-like consistency. Finally, she heats a skillet over medium heat and cooks the quinoa-chia mixture, shaping it into thin wraps.
“It's amazing how just two ingredients can create something so wholesome and satisfying!” the nutritionist wrote as her caption. “Plus, you can roll vegetables of your choice in it and enjoy for an evening snack.”
Take a look here:
Benefits of Quinoa and Chia Seeds
“Quinoa is a complete protein, offering all nine essential amino acids your body needs, along with fibre, iron, and magnesium,” Anjali Mukerjee explains.
Meanwhile, chia seeds are “tiny but mighty”, loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and even more fibre to keep you full and energised throughout the day, according to the nutritionist.
Earlier, she had also revealed that chia seeds are a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining a healthy heart. These tiny seeds offer numerous heart-protective benefits, including thinning blood, reducing blood clot risk, lowering blood pressure, and reducing inflammation, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease.
Incorporating chia seeds into your diet can significantly contribute to a healthier heart. They can be easily added to your daily meals, such as oatmeal, yogurt, or salads.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
