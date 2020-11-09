Here's How Papaya Helps Boost Immunity; Know Other Impressive Health Benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Papaya can help you boost skin health
- Papayas are beneficial for your digestive system
- Adding papaya to diet can help boost heart health
A strong immune system can help you fight against diseases effectively. It is your body's defence mechanism that prevents you from diseases. Many factors affect your immunity. These factors include both diet and lifestyle changes. What you eat has a strong impact on your immune system. Some foods can help enhance the functioning of your immune system. Vitamin C plays a significant role in enhancing the functioning of your immune system. Papaya is one of the fruits which is beneficial for your immune system and offers you several other health benefits. Papaya has a sweet taste and slightly bitter after taste. In this article, you will understand how papaya helps boost immunity and the other health benefits of this bright coloured fruit.
Papaya health benefits: Here's how it helps boost immunity
Papaya is loaded with vitamin C which can help boost immune function. This fruit also has a powerful antioxidant effect which can help fight against free radicals and reduce oxidative stress which often leads to diseases. You can eat freshly sliced papaya with some lemon juice to reap the benefits.
Other health benefits of papaya
Beneficial for your skin- Papaya is loaded with properties beneficial for your skin. Papain present in papaya can help prevent skin damage and reduce inflammation. Vitamin C also promotes skin health. Several skin care products contain papaya extracts these days. You can also mash fresh papaya and use it to prepare face masks.
Improves digestion- Papaya contains enzymes that are beneficial for your digestive health. According to studies, papaya can help you reduce constipation and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.
May help reduce inflammation- Chronic inflammation is harmful to your overall health in several ways. As per research, adding papaya to diet can help reduce inflammation.
Boost heart health- This fruit is beneficial for your heart health in several ways. It can promote good cholesterol, reduce oxidative stress and lower blood pressure numbers. These factors can contribute to a healthy heart.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
