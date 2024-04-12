Non-Dairy Calcium-Rich Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet
Here we share a list of calcium-rich non-dairy foods you can add to your daily diet.
Calcium is a mineral that is essential for various bodily functions, primarily known for its role in building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. It also plays a crucial role in muscle function, nerve transmission, blood clotting, and hormone secretion.
While dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are commonly associated with high calcium content, there are indeed several non-dairy sources of calcium. Keep reading as we share a list of calcium-rich non-dairy foods you can add to your daily diet.
Non-dairy calcium-rich foods you must add to your daily diet:
1. Salmon
Canned salmon with bones provides a good amount of calcium. Incorporate canned salmon into salads, sandwiches, or pasta dishes. Opt for wild-caught salmon for additional omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients. Salmon is rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, supporting heart health, brain function, and immune function.
2. Tofu
Tofu made with calcium sulphate is a valuable source of calcium. Add tofu to stir-fries, soups, curries, or grill it for a flavourful main dish. Choose organic, non-GMO tofu for the best quality. Tofu is high in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a heart-healthy alternative to meat. It also contains phytonutrients that may help lower the risk of certain cancers.
3. Almonds
Almonds contain calcium and can be snacked on raw or roasted almonds, sprinkle them on salads or yogurt, or use almond butter as a spread. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, promoting heart health, weight management, and reducing inflammation.
4. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are a good source of calcium. Add chia seeds to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, or use them as a thickening agent in puddings and sauces. Chia seeds are high in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, supporting digestive health, heart health, and reducing inflammation.
5. Kale
Kale is a leafy green vegetable rich in calcium. Steam, sauté, or roast kale as a side dish, add it to salads, soups, or blend it into smoothies. Kale is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting eye health, immune function, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
6. Broccoli
Broccoli contains calcium, providing about 6% of the daily value per cup. Steam, roast, or stir-fry broccoli as a side dish, add it to salads, pasta dishes, or soups. Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, promoting digestive health, immune function, and reducing inflammation.
7. Oranges
Oranges contain some calcium and can be enjoyed as a snack, squeezed fresh orange juice, or incorporated into salads, smoothies, or desserts. Oranges are high in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, supporting immune function, skin health, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Incorporating these non-dairy calcium-rich foods into your daily diet can help meet your calcium needs while providing a range of health benefits, including improved bone health, heart health, and overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
