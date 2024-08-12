Nutritionist Shares This Low-Calorie Dark Chocolate Recipe To People Trying To Lose Weight
As per Anjali Mukerjee, this sweet dish has very little fat, no sugar and all the health benefits of dark cocoa powder
This chocolate sauce is the perfect recipe to keep your satisfied and healthy
There is hardly anyone who does not like desserts. And if the sweet treat is chocolatey, nothing can match its satisfaction. Agree? But, sadly for all those on the journey towards weight loss, chocolate is strictly restricted by health experts. But worry not, if like many others, you are also on a weight loss plan and want to relish a chocolatey sweet dish, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a recipe for a “delicious dark chocolate sauce.” This low-calorie dessert will not increase your weight, like other sweet dishes. In her Instagram post, nutritionist Mukerjee asks, “Craving something sweet but trying to watch your weight?”
Below are the ingredients you need to make this dark chocolate sauce:
1. Unsweetened dark cocoa powder (choose the one, which is low in heavy metals)
2. Monk fruit
3. Coconut cream (dairy-free option) or milk cream
Below is the step-by-step recipe for low-fat dark chocolate sauce:
1. Take two spoons of dark cocoa powder in a dish.
2. Add two to three tablespoons of coconut cream or milk cream to the cocoa powder. Whisk them together to form a smooth sauce.
3. To sweeten the dish, add monk fruit to taste, depending on how sweet you want your dessert.
4. Add a very small pinch of salt to enhance the flavour with a touch of saltiness.
5. Whisk everything together once more, then store the dish in the refrigerator.
Voila! The dish is now ready. You can enjoy it after any meal or whenever you have a sugar craving.
As per Anjali Mukerjee, this sweet dish has very little fat, no sugar and all the health benefits of dark cocoa powder, without the heavy metals. She advises, “There are some brands which have very low heavy metals in them. So, you can use that and make your own dark chocolate sauce at home.”
In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, “In today's video, I have shared a delicious dark chocolate sauce recipe using healthy alternatives…This guilt-free treat is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without compromising your weight loss goals…Give it a try and share this recipe with someone who loves chocolate but is mindful of their health!”
To satisfy your cravings while losing weight, follow this recipe and stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.