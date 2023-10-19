Incorporate These Flours In Your Diet For A Nutritious-Boost
Flours are obtained by grinding grains, legumes, nuts, or seeds. They form the base of many baked goods, bread, pastas, and various culinary preparations. Some flours are indeed healthier than others based on their nutritional composition.
Unhealthy flours are those that have been highly processed and stripped of nutrients, such as refined wheat flour. These flours are often used in many commercial products but lack significant nutritional value. They are usually low in fibre and essential nutrients, leading to a quick release of energy and potentially contributing to spikes in blood sugar levels.
When choosing flours, it's important to consider the nutritional content, fibre content, and your specific dietary needs. Opting for whole grain or gluten-free flours that retain more nutrients and fibre can contribute to a healthier diet. In this article, we share a list of flours you can incorporate in your diet for better overall health.
10 Flours that will help boost your overall health:
1. Almond flour
Almond flour is rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E. It is low in carbohydrates and is beneficial for heart health and weight management.
2. Coconut flour
Coconut flour is high in fibre, which aids digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. It is also gluten-free, making it a great choice for people with gluten sensitivities.
3. Chickpea flour
Chickpea flour is a good source of protein, fibre, and iron. It is also gluten-free and can help in regulating blood sugar levels and improving heart health.
4. Quinoa flour
Quinoa flour contains all essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. It is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and helps promote weight regulation and heart health.
5. Buckwheat flour
Buckwheat flour is gluten-free and rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals. It aids in digestion, supports heart health, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
6. Oat flour
Oat flour is high in fibre and antioxidants, which promote healthy digestion and heart health. It is also a great source of vitamins and minerals.
7. Brown rice flour
Brown rice flour is gluten-free and contains numerous vitamins and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins. It aids in digestion and supports weight management.
8. Amaranth flour
Amaranth flour is gluten-free and rich in protein, fibre, and essential minerals like iron and calcium. It helps in regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
9. Teff flour
Teff flour is a gluten-free flour that is high in fibre, iron, and calcium. It helps maintain healthy bones and aids in weight management.
10. Spelt flour
Spelt flour contains more protein and minerals compared to wheat flour. It is easier to digest and can support a healthy immune system and improved digestion.
These nutritious flours offer various benefits, such as improved digestion, heart health, weight management, and stable blood sugar levels, among others. Additionally, they are gluten-free options for those with gluten sensitivities, and they provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to an overall healthy diet.
