Tips For Treating Cold Hands
Cold hands is mainly due to cold exposure. Just like the cold sensation in the feet, cold hands can also be caused by poor blood circulation due to frostbite, heart disease, stress and side effects of medications or tissue damage in the hands or fingers.
Treating Cold Hands
Keep Warm: The first basic remedy to cure cold hands is one should wear gloves and avoid tight and constrictive clothing to keep hands warm.Taking a hot spice bath before going to bed would also be helpful.
Physical Exercise: Keeping the body naturally warm may be advantageous. Some sort of physical activity for at least one hour a day is very necessary for the smooth flow of energy in the body and to prevent blockages and promote a healthy circulation of blood.
Nutrition: Deficiency of iron is one of the primary reasons that results in cold hands. Therefore, one should emphasize on rich iron foods like spinach, figs, broccoli, walnuts, garlic, prunes, chestnuts, oats, sesame seeds and many more. Eating blood building foods like lamb, beef and chicken would be beneficial. Avoiding raw foods and icy cold beverages as well as alcohol and coffee would help to cure cold hands. Herbs like ginger, cinnamon and turmeric helps in improving the circulation of blood in hands and fingers.
Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: Although alcohol may temporarily warm the body but later on it lowers the body temperature. Smoking is very baleful for those who are prone to cold hands because smoking decreases the circulation in hands. Also, the intake of caffeine in tea, coffee and chocolate is detrimental as caffeine constricts the blood vessels.