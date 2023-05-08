Here Are Some Plant-Based Milk Alternatives & Their Benefits
Plant-based milk alternatives provide a wide range of nutritional benefits and are a great option for people who cannot consume dairy milk.
Oat milk is a great source of iron, calcium, and vitamin D
Plant-based milk is a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk made from plant-based ingredients such as nuts, seeds, grains, and beans. Plant-based milk is lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and lower in saturated fat compared to cow's milk.
Plant-based milk is widely used by vegans, people with lactose intolerance, or those who want to reduce their dairy intake. In this article, we share some plant-based milk alternatives you can try and their benefits.
6 Variety of plant-based milk alternatives and their benefits:
1. Almond milk
This dairy-free milk is made from ground almonds and water. It is low in calories, high in vitamin E, and rich in healthy fats. Almond milk is often fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and B12, making it an excellent alternative to cow's milk. It is a great choice for those who want a low-calorie, cholesterol-free, and vegan-friendly milk.
2. Soy milk
Soy milk is made by soaking, grinding, and boiling soybeans. It has a similar protein content to cow's milk and is an excellent source of essential amino acids. Soy milk is also rich in calcium and vitamin D, making it a great option for people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy. Soy milk's health benefits include a lower risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer.
3. Oat milk
Oat milk is made by blending soaked oats with water. It is high in fibre, low in fat, and free from lactose and gluten. Oat milk is a great source of iron, calcium, and vitamin D. The beta-glucan in oat milk also helps to lower cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and inflammation. Oat milk's creamy texture and nutty flavour make it a great option for coffee and baking.
4. Coconut milk
Coconut milk is made by pressing the meat of mature coconuts and mixing the resulting milk with water. Coconut milk is high in healthy fatty acids, which help to improve heart health, brain function, and weight loss. Coconut milk is also rich in potassium, fibre, and magnesium. Coconut milk is a good alternative to cow's milk for people who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or looking to add more healthy fats to their diet.
5. Cashew milk
Cashew milk is a creamy, nutty, and flavourful alternative to dairy milk. It is made from ground cashew nuts and water. It is rich in vitamins E, K, and B6, as well as minerals such as copper, magnesium, and phosphorus. Cashew milk is low in fat and carbohydrates, making it a good choice for weight management.
6. Hemp milk
Hemp milk is made from the seeds of the hemp plant, which are high in protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Hemp milk is also rich in calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. Hemp milk is low in calories and naturally free from lactose and gluten. Hemp milk is a good alternative to cow's milk for people with soy or nut allergies and those who prefer a milk alternative that is plant-based and sustainable.
In conclusion, plant-based milk alternatives provide a wide range of nutritional benefits and are a great option for people who cannot consume dairy milk. It is recommended to try different plant-based milk alternatives to find the best fit for your needs and preferences.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
