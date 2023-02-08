Gut Health: Add These 7 Superfoods To Your Daily Diet To Improve Your Gut Health
Read on as we discuss some nutrient-dense superfoods that will help improve the health of your gut.
What we eat greatly influences the health of our gut
You are what you eat, particularly in terms of the health of your gut, as your digestion is a mirror of your eating habits. The majority of the bacteria in your gut, known as the gut microbiome (or microbiota), are microbes. For your health, it's crucial to keep the connection between your diet and the bacteria. These bacteria will assist your overall health if you maintain a wholesome environment in your stomach for them.
Prebiotics, meals that help feed the bacteria in your stomach, are necessary to do this. Superfoods is another food group that poses helpful. Superfoods are considered to be nutrient-dense and beneficial to your health. Continue reading as we share some nutritious superfoods that will help boost your gut health.
Here are 7 superfoods you should add to your diet for better gut health:
1. Garlic
Garlic is a very important component of cooking in most cuisines thanks to its delicious flavour. It is also high in allicin, selenium, phosphorus, calcium, zinc, chromium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C and B complex. Garlic has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Garlic cleanses the liver and bile, improves immune function, lowers LDL cholesterol, kills parasites in the intestine, treats SIBO, and detoxifies the body.
2. Green leafy veggies
In addition to being rich in vitamin C, K, B complex, folic acid, beta carotene, iron, iodine, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sulphur, and chlorophyll, leafy greens also have a strong prebiotic effect. In addition to being an anti-inflammatory food, leafy greens can alleviate digestive tract conditions like IBS and Crohn's disease. Try to incorporate foods like spinach into salads, pasta, smoothies, or curries along with other superfoods like lentils.
3. Lemon
Lemons are high in pectin fibre, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and calcium. Lemon is a fantastic natural cleanser for the entire body and helps a healthy immune system. A warm glass of water with some lemon juice is the ideal way to start the day. It supports normal bowel movements and aids in peristalsis stimulation. This citrusy fruit is extremely versatile and can be incorporated into your diet in a variety of ways.
4. Whole grains
For thousands of years, whole grains have served as a staple in our diets. You must include whole grains in your regular diet if you want your digestive system to function normally. Fiber, anti-oxidants, and other micronutrients abound in whole grains. Grain fibres are helpful for your gut because they act as prebiotics, which nourish your healthy intestinal bacteria. By softening the stool, whole grains also aid in preventing constipation.
5. Chia seeds
Dietary fibres are abundant in chia seeds. Chia seeds generate a gel-like material in the stomach after eating that serves as a prebiotic. It encourages the development of beneficial bacterial flora in the intestine. Additionally, their fibres aid in removing constipation. These small seeds are also extremely versatile and can be easy incorporated into a variety of dishes.
6. Guava
This fruit's crispness and sweet-sour flavour may help with stomach issues. The best source of fibre and vitamins is guava. It is very advantageous for intestinal health. Guava seeds are also a potent laxative, facilitating easy bowel movement. This refreshing fruit is perfect for a summery-sunny day and can be added to smoothies and juices.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt or dahi is one of the most poplar gut healthy foods. Probiotics, also referred to as living, beneficial bacteria, are abundant in yogurt. Yogurt is made from fermented milk, which can assist to enhance digestion and maintain a healthy digestive tract. Yogurt is a healthy breakfast option, and it tastes great when combined with fruit.
Add these nutritious superfoods to your diet to ensure your gut and overall health stays in check.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.