Gluten-Free By Choice? Why Cutting Wheat Might Be Damaging Your Microbiome
If you are consuming a gluten-free diet by choice, then you need to understand why continuing to do so can have a negative impact on your gut. Here is what you need to know about the gluten-free diet and its impact on your microbiome.
Consuming a gluten-free diet can damage your gut
HIGHLIGHTS
- Globally, 660 million people follow gluten-free diets, often without medical need
- Studies show gluten-free diets in healthy people reduce beneficial gut bacteria diversity
- Wheat is a staple in India, and unnecessary gluten avoidance can cause nutritional gaps
Globally, 660 million individuals are on a gluten-free diet either due to their inability to process gluten effectively or by assuming that a gluten-free diet is healthier. But the popularity of gluten-free diets is largely driven by social media trends, and it has made urban millennials and influencers indulge in a harmful dietary trend that may be making their gut health weaker. Even though India's wheat consumption is among the highest globally, gluten-free products are booming in metros, but people are unable to understand that what is on their plate can directly impact their gut functions. And when the gut is out of balance, then it is a direct invitation to multiple diseases that can cause significant health complications that will drain your body and wallet.
What The Recent Studies On Gluten-Free Diet Reveal
There are several research articles that have been published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology that tracked individuals who consumed a gluten-free diet for one year. This study was performed in healthy individuals who can process wheat, and the findings were staggering.
People on gluten-free diets who didn't have an intolerance due to genetic or environmental factors were found to have reduced microbial diversity. This directly impacts how the body breaks down food into energy, affects gut function, and alters the entire digestive process.
The 16th Probiotic Symposium also highlighted this fact as medical professionals went into great detail about the role of gluten and how introducing it in a child's formative years plays a pivotal role in establishing proper gut function.
The key finding of this study suggests that people who didn't have coeliac disease and those who avoided eating gluten for a long duration could have a disrupted gut bacteria quota necessary for effective digestion.
When it comes to the microbiome, a gluten-free diet has low levels of beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli; this is why eating a gluten-free diet can lead to gut function upset.
Hence, people who are looking at a trending reel and deciding that they want a gluten-free diet now need to rethink their approach.
Also Read: Can Consuming Dhania-Pudina Chutney Fix Your Gut In Summer? Science Says Yes
Why It Matters For Indians
Wheat is a staple in the Indian diet, as it is consumed in chapatis, parathas, and rotis. So, eliminating it from the diet due to being unnecessary, especially when it isn't medically required, can lead to nutritional deficiencies.
Wheat contains fibre and specific B vitamins that are necessary for a healthy body.
The Indian gut microbiome is already adapted to high-fibre, wheat-based diets, and suddenly making dietary shifts can cause side effects that include bloating, fatigue, and poor digestion.
Unlike Western populations, gluten sensitivity is rare in India, with coeliac disease affecting less than 1% of the population. So, the popularity of gluten-free foods is a concerning factor that points to many healthy individuals choosing to go gluten-free by choice.
Also Read: This Unique Diet Slows Brain Ageing By More Than 2 Years: Study
Role Of Social Media In Driving The Trend
Social media plays a major role in popularising the gluten-free dietary trends from wellness creators who promote a gluten-free diet. And various celebrity endorsements have also normalised a gluten-free diet, but what people need to understand is that concrete scientific research that takes their genetics, environment, and body's daily physical activity should dictate what should be on their plate.
There is a deep health misinformation risk that forces many Indians to adopt gluten-free diets without understanding the consequences, influenced by viral reels and diet fads.
So, always consult a nutritionist or dietician about your detailed dietary choices to figure out the right dietary choice for you. Mainly, to avoid long-term side effects on your health and avoid dealing with the consequences that remain hidden behind viral reels.
What You Should Do
If you are doubtful of your body's ability to effectively process wheat, then you need to follow these steps:
- Get tested before quitting wheat and only avoid gluten if diagnosed with coeliac disease or non-coeliac gluten sensitivity. That also requires a nutritionist consultation to figure out the right substitutes for your daily consumption to supplement the lack of gluten in your diet.
- Focus on balanced eating that includes whole grains, fermented foods, and fibre-rich vegetables to support gut health.
- Consult a dietitian, as personalised advice is key, especially for Indian vegetarians who rely heavily on wheat for most of their fullness.
So, a gluten-free diet should only be out of medical necessity, and do not let dietary trends influence what ends up on your plate. Your gut health is much more important for your longevity than following a viral dietary trend.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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