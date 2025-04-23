Do You Know These Health Benefits Of Bhringraj
Whether consumed as a juice, used in oil, or taken in powdered form, Bhringraj has shown immense potential in holistic healing. Below are some of the health benefits of Bhringraj.
Bhringraj, also known as Eclipta alba, is a revered herb in Ayurveda, often called the “King of Herbs” for hair and skin health. However, its medicinal benefits go far beyond beauty. Used traditionally in Indian households and Ayurvedic formulations, Bhringraj possesses powerful anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and liver-protective properties. According to the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Bhringraj is classified as a Rasayana herb, meaning it promotes overall rejuvenation and longevity. Modern research is beginning to validate what ancient texts have long claimed that Bhringraj can positively impact various systems of the body, from digestion to mental health.
Health benefits of Bhringraj
1. Promotes liver health
Bhringraj is a well-known hepatoprotective herb. It aids in detoxifying the liver, improving bile flow, and treating conditions like jaundice. Research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology has found that Bhringraj extract protects the liver from damage caused by toxins and supports regeneration of liver cells.
2. Boosts hair growth and reduces hair fall
Perhaps the most well-known benefit, Bhringraj oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish hair follicles and improve blood circulation in the scalp. The Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India recognises Bhringraj for its role in treating khalitya (hair loss) and palitya (premature greying).
3. Supports cognitive function
Bhringraj is believed to enhance memory, reduce anxiety, and promote better sleep. Animal studies have shown that its antioxidant compounds protect brain cells from oxidative stress, potentially slowing age-related cognitive decline.
4. Improves skin health
Due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory nature, Bhringraj can be used to treat skin conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. It also helps in wound healing and gives the skin a healthy glow when used in face packs or oils.
5. Aids in digestion
Traditionally, Bhringraj is used to stimulate appetite and aid digestion. It helps relieve gas, constipation, and acidity. The Ministry of AYUSH includes Bhringraj in various digestive tonics due to its ability to strengthen the digestive fire (agni).
6. Acts as a natural pain reliever
When applied topically, Bhringraj oil may help soothe joint and muscle pain. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it an ideal natural remedy for people suffering from arthritis or general body aches.
7. Enhances immunity
Bhringraj's bioactive compounds, including flavonoids and alkaloids, support immune health by fighting infections and reducing inflammation. Regular intake, under expert guidance, can help the body resist seasonal infections.
8. Detoxifies the body
Known in Ayurveda for its purifying qualities, Bhringraj supports the elimination of toxins from the blood and tissues. It is often used in Panchakarma therapies for internal cleansing.
Bhringraj is much more than a hair care solution, it is a versatile herb with a wide range of health benefits rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom and supported by emerging scientific research. From liver protection to immune support, this powerful herb deserves a place in your wellness routine. Always consult a healthcare practitioner before starting any herbal supplement, especially in chronic conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
