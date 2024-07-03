Diet Changes To Help Boost Nutrient Absorption
Below we share tips to help you improve your nutrient absorption.
Proper chewing breaks down food more completely, making nutrients more accessible
Nutrient absorption is the process by which the body takes in vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients from the food we eat, transporting them from the digestive tract into the bloodstream for use by various bodily functions. Certain dietary habits and choices can inhibit proper nutrient absorption, such as consuming high levels of anti-nutrients, excessive intake of processed foods, and inadequate chewing of food. Additionally, factors like poor gut health and not combining foods properly can impede nutrient uptake. Making specific diet changes can significantly improve the body's ability to absorb and utilise nutrients, thereby boosting overall health and wellness. Keep reading as we share tips to help you improve your nutrient absorption.
10 Diet changes that help enhance nutrient absorption:
1. Fat-soluble vitamins & healthy fats
Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble, meaning they need fat to be absorbed by the body. Include healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, or nuts with meals rich in these vitamins. For example, add olive oil to your salad or avocado to a vegetable smoothie.
2. Consume probiotics & prebiotics
Probiotics (beneficial bacteria) and prebiotics (food for these bacteria) improve gut health, enhancing nutrient absorption. Eat probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables, and prebiotic-rich foods like garlic, onions, and bananas regularly.
3. Eat a variety of foods
A diverse diet provides a range of nutrients and supports a healthy gut microbiome, aiding in nutrient absorption. Include a wide range of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. Try new foods and recipes to diversify your intake.
4. Include fermented foods
Fermented foods contain enzymes and beneficial bacteria that can enhance the digestion and absorption of nutrients. Incorporate foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, and tempeh into your meals.
5. Soak, sprout, & ferment grains and legumes
These processes reduce anti-nutrients like phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of minerals such as iron, zinc, and calcium. Soak beans overnight before cooking, sprout grains before using them, and consider using fermented grain products like sourdough bread.
6. Foods rich in vitamin C with iron-rich foods
Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods). Combine vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and strawberries with iron-rich plant foods like spinach, lentils, and beans.
7. Chew food thoroughly
Proper chewing breaks down food more completely, making nutrients more accessible for digestion and absorption. Take your time to chew each bite thoroughly, aiming for about 20-30 chews per mouthful.
8. Avoid a lot of water with meals
Excess water can dilute stomach acid, which is necessary for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients. Drink small sips of water during meals if needed, but try to drink most of your fluids between meals.
9. Cook vegetables lightly
Light cooking methods, such as steaming or sautéing, can enhance the bioavailability of certain nutrients while preserving others. Lightly steam or sauté vegetables instead of boiling them to retain more nutrients. For example, steam broccoli or sauté spinach briefly.
10. Use whole foods over supplements
Whole foods provide a complex matrix of nutrients and other beneficial compounds that work synergistically to enhance absorption. Focus on a diet rich in whole, minimally processed foods. Prioritise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats over processed and refined products.
Implementing these diet changes can significantly enhance nutrient absorption, supporting overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.