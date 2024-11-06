Consume These Foods Raw For Better Health Benefits
Consuming certain foods raw can often be more beneficial for health as it preserves essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that might otherwise be destroyed or reduced during cooking. For example, heat-sensitive nutrients like vitamin C and B vitamins tend to break down when exposed to high temperatures, which can lower their potency. Additionally, raw foods often contain enzymes that help with digestion and absorption. When eaten raw, these foods provide a concentrated dose of antioxidants, fibre, and phytonutrients that can boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and support overall wellness. Read on as we share a list of foods that should be consumed raw for better health benefits.
Here are 10 foods best consumed raw for their health benefits
1. Spinach
Raw spinach retains its folate, vitamin C, and lutein content better than when cooked. These nutrients are essential for cell repair, immune support, and eye health. Adding fresh spinach to smoothies or salads preserves these compounds for a nutrient-dense boost.
2. Bell peppers
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, raw bell peppers are excellent for immunity and skin health. Cooking can reduce their vitamin C levels, so eating them raw—perhaps sliced in salads or as a crunchy snack—helps maximise these benefits.
3. Broccoli
Raw broccoli contains sulforaphane, a powerful compound linked to cancer prevention and liver health. Lightly chewing raw broccoli helps activate this compound, making it more bioavailable for the body compared to cooked broccoli.
4. Garlic
Eating raw garlic releases allicin, a sulphur compound with potent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Cooking diminishes allicin, so adding raw, crushed garlic to dressings or as a topping can provide a powerful immune boost.
5. Carrots
Raw carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, supporting eye health and digestion. The raw form ensures a high fibre intake and a satisfying crunch, making them great for snacks or salads to benefit eye and gut health.
6. Onions
Raw onions are high in quercetin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Cooking reduces quercetin, so adding raw onions to salads, sandwiches, or salsas helps maintain its full health benefits, which include improved heart health.
7. Nuts
Raw nuts, like almonds and walnuts, are high in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins. Roasting can degrade some beneficial fats and reduce nutrient quality, so consuming them raw is ideal for heart health and mental well-being.
8. Cabbage
Raw cabbage, especially in fermented forms like sauerkraut, supports gut health with probiotics and fibre. It's also packed with vitamin C and glucosinolates, which may have cancer-fighting properties that are more potent in the raw form.
9. Cucumber
Cucumbers are mostly water, making them hydrating and refreshing. Eating them raw preserves their high water content and vitamins, particularly vitamins K and C, which support skin health, hydration, and bone strength.
10. Beets
Raw beets are rich in nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide in the body, helping to lower blood pressure and improve exercise performance. Eating raw beets in salads or smoothies maintains their nitrates, antioxidants, and fibre for cardiovascular health.
Add these foods raw to your diet today for better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
