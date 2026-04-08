Cardiologist Lists 5 Ws That You Must Eliminate From Your Kitchen For Better Health
Replacing these items can be the first step towards a more balanced and nutritious diet, leading to improved energy levels and overall wellness.
White flour, or maida, is a common culprit in unhealthy diets.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dr. Alok Chopra advises removing five white-processed foods for better health and well-being
- Avoid white sugar; use jaggery, honey, dates, or coconut sugar as natural sweeteners
- Replace white flour with whole wheat, millets, almond flour, oats, or chickpea flour
In pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, the choices you make in the kitchen play a crucial role. The modern diet is often laden with highly processed ingredients that, while convenient, can be detrimental to your overall well-being. By understanding the impact of certain foods on your health, you can make informed decisions that promote nourishment and vitality. Recently, in an Instagram post, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared a list of 5 ingredients that shouldn't be a part of your kitchen for better health and well-being. The expert has also shared their healthier alternatives. Replacing these items can be the first step towards a more balanced and nutritious diet, leading to improved energy levels and overall wellness.
5Ws that you should eliminate from your kitchen for better health
1. White sugar
White sugar is a common ingredient found in almost every kitchen around the world. However, it comes with a host of negative effects. "It is refined, addictive, and inflammatory. It spikes insulin and feeds gut imbalance," Dr. Chopra said in the video.
Instead of white sugar, the expert recommends using natural sweeteners such as jaggery, raw honey, dates, or coconut sugar. These alternatives offer a more complex flavour and come with additional nutrients, making them a healthier choice.
2. White flour (Maida)
White flour, or maida, is another common culprit in unhealthy diets. It is stripped of fibre and essential nutrients. Dr. Chopra says that it behaves like sugar in the body, causing rapid spikes in blood glucose levels.
To support better digestion and sustained energy, opt for whole food alternatives such as millets, whole wheat, almond flour, oats, or besan (chickpea flour). These options are not only more nutritious but also provide greater satiety, helping you feel full longer.
3. White refined salt
According to Dr. Chopra, refined salt has been stripped of its natural minerals and often contains chemicals that can be harmful to health. He further recommends that instead of reaching for standard table salt, switch to healthier varieties such as rock salt, Himalayan pink salt, or naturally sun-dried sea salt.
4. White refined oils
Many cooking oils found in stores are heavily processed and extracted using harmful chemicals, making them highly inflammatory. These oils not only lack beneficial nutrients but can also disrupt your body's natural healing processes. Dr. Chopra recommends substituting white refined oils with cold-pressed oils, ghee, coconut oil, or olive oil. These healthier fats are less processed and retain more of their natural properties, providing flavour and health benefits.
5. White polished rice
White polished rice is a staple in many households, but it often goes through extensive processing that strips away its nutritional content. This results in a high glycemic index, leading to quick spikes in blood sugar. Instead, choose options like brown rice, red rice, black rice, or millets. These alternatives offer more fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a much more satisfying and nourishing choice.
In conclusion, the message is clear: "The whiter the food, the more nutrition has likely been stripped away. Change your kitchen and your health will follow," says Dr. Chopra. By taking the step to eliminate these five items from your kitchen and replacing them with their healthier counterparts, you'll not only enhance your diet but also pave the way for a more vibrant and healthier life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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