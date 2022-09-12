Bad Breath: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Lists 3 Nutrient Deficiencies That Can Cause Bad Breath
Nutrient-deficiency: Lack of iron (anaemia) can cause bad breath
In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses how certain nutrient deficiencies might further cause bad breath as one of their symptoms. She explains, “Just like in cars..if you don't put good fuel, it's not going to run efficiently!”
Nutritionist Agarwal discusses 3 nutrient deficiencies that might be responsible for bad breath. Here are those 3 nutrient deficiencies you must look out for if you are experiencing bad breath:
1. Vitamin D
Nutritionist Agarwal discusses, “Jaw & teeth are made from bone and vitamin D is required for strong bones! Vit D deficiency can cause fractures & loose teeth.. further causes bad breath!” In fact, With age, those who do not consume enough vitamin D or who are vitamin D deficient experience a loss of taste and smell. Due to their gradual progression and deteriorating abilities with age, individuals might not notice the sign right away.
2. Vitamin C
“One of the most prominent symptoms is bleeding gums+ leading to bad breath!” When it comes to vitamin C deficiency mentions Nutritionist Agarwal. In fact, vitamin C restores mouth tissues. It can be found in kale, broccoli, berries, and citrus fruits.
3. Iron
This is the third deficiency that might cause bad breath as mentioned by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Nutritionist Agarwal informs, “Iron deficiency can cause swollen tongue & sores in the mouth+further causes bad breath”. It is one of the more common causes of bad breath.
Take a look:
Nutritionist Agarwal ends by saying, “Get your vitals checked and if deficient then up your intake through diet and supplements!”
Symptoms and abnormalities are a way for our bodies to tell us what it needs. Make sure to eat well and get tested regularly to ensure your nutrient intake is in check.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
