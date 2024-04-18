Ayurveda Suggests Adding These Foods To Your Summer Diet
Here we discuss a list of foods we must consume during the summer season according to Ayurveda.
Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, emphasises the importance of diet in maintaining health and balance, especially during different seasons. In summer, when the weather tends to be hot and dry, Ayurveda suggests incorporating foods that help to cool and hydrate the body, while also supporting digestion and overall well-being. In this article, we discuss a list of foods we must consume during the summer season according to Ayurveda.
Here are 10 foods recommended by Ayurveda for the summer season:
1. Cucumber
Cucumbers have a high water content, making them excellent for keeping the body hydrated during hot weather. They also contain vitamins and minerals that support skin health and help to cool the body.
2. Watermelon
Another hydrating fruit, watermelon is rich in water, electrolytes, and antioxidants like lycopene, which help to protect the body from cellular damage caused by free radicals. Its cooling nature helps to reduce body heat and quench thirst.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage that helps to replenish fluids and minerals lost through sweating. It is also cooling and refreshing, making it an ideal summer drink.
4. Mint
Mint has a cooling effect on the body and can help to soothe indigestion and relieve heat-related discomfort. It also adds flavour to dishes and beverages without adding calories or sugar.
5. Coriander
Coriander leaves and seeds are both used in Ayurvedic cooking for their cooling properties. They help to balance Pitta dosha (the Ayurvedic principle of heat and metabolism) and aid digestion.
6. Fennel
Fennel seeds are commonly chewed after meals in India to freshen breath and aid digestion. They have a cooling effect on the body and can help to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.
7. Lime
Lime is a citrus fruit rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps to protect the body from infections. Its sour taste stimulates digestion and can help to balance Pitta dosha.
8. Squash
Summer squash varieties like zucchini and yellow squash are hydrating and easy to digest. They are also low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to summer meals.
9. Cilantro
Like coriander, cilantro (the leaves of the coriander plant) has cooling properties and helps to balance Pitta dosha. It is often used as a garnish or flavouring agent in salads, soups, and curries.
10. Aloe vera
Aloe vera gel, derived from the leaves of the aloe plant, is known for its cooling and soothing properties. It can be consumed internally as a juice or added to smoothies, or applied topically to the skin to relieve sunburn and irritation.
Overall, these foods help to keep the body cool, hydrated, and nourished during the summer months, while also supporting digestion and immune function. Incorporating them into your diet can help you stay healthy and balanced throughout the season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
