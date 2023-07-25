Are You Experiencing Brain Fog? Add These Nutrients To Your Daily Diet For Better Brain Health
Read on as we share a list of nutrients, lack of which can cause brain fog.
Brain fog is a term used to describe a condition characterised by a feeling of mental confusion, lack of mental clarity, and difficulty focusing or remembering things. People experiencing brain fog may also feel sluggish, have trouble finding the right words, and experience decreased cognitive function.
Brain fog can make daily tasks challenging and potentially impact one's work, school, and personal life. Brain fog can occur as a symptom of various conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, depression, anxiety, hormonal imbalances, or as a side effect of certain medications.
According to some studies, undereating may have a negative impact on cognitive function and cause symptoms like brain fog. That's in part because undereating increases your chance of developing nutritional deficiencies, some of which can exacerbate or even cause brain fog.
For instance, one review mentioned that a diet lacking a few nutrients may be a factor in memory loss. Hence, it is essential to consume a balanced diet and make sure you eat enough nutrients that boost brain health. Keep reading as we share a list of nutrients, lack of which can cause brain fog.
6 Nutrients that can help reduce brain fog:
1. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3s are beneficial for brain health and can help reduce brain fog. They are found in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines. You can also increase your intake by consuming chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and fortified foods like eggs and milk. Alternatively, omega-3 supplements are available as well.
2. B vitamins
B vitamins, particularly B6, B9 (folate), and B12, play a crucial role in brain function. Foods rich in B vitamins include leafy greens, whole grains, legumes, eggs, dairy products, meat, and seafood. Additionally, fortified cereals are a good source. If necessary, you can also consider taking a B complex supplement.
3. Vitamin D
Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with cognitive decline and brain fog. You can increase your intake by exposing your skin to sunlight for around 15 minutes a day, consuming fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, or taking vitamin D supplements.
4. Magnesium
Adequate magnesium levels are essential for optimal brain function. Foods rich in magnesium include spinach, almonds, cashews, avocados, legumes, whole grains, and dark chocolate. Magnesium supplements are also available if required, but it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional beforehand.
5. Antioxidants
Antioxidants help protect brain cells from damage caused by free radicals, thus potentially reducing brain fog. Foods high in antioxidants include berries (e.g., blueberries, strawberries), dark chocolate, pecans, kidney beans, artichokes, and russet potatoes. Incorporating these foods into your diet will naturally increase your antioxidant intake.
6. Choline
Choline is important for brain health and can enhance focus and memory. Good sources of choline include eggs, meat (especially liver), fish, cruciferous vegetables (e.g., broccoli, cauliflower), and nuts. If necessary, choline supplements are available as well.
Remember, it's always recommended to maintain a balanced diet, and if you have any specific dietary concerns, consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
