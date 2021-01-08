Brain Fog? This Is The Micronutrient You May Need
Micronutrient deficiency is often ignored, even though it may result in symptoms on a daily basis. Take Vitamin B12 for example. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that deficiency of Vitamin B12 is quite common, especially in the elderly. This micronutrient is needed for healthy functioning of the brain, production of red blood cells and healthy nervous system. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 is likely to be common in people who have undergone a surgery or those who have been on antacids for heartburn in the long run.
Signs that you may be low on Vitamin b12
As mentioned above, the body gives several signs and symptoms that may signal a deficiency of Vitamin B12. Here are some of them:
1. Brain fog: Vitmain B12 is essential for healthy functioning of the brain. If you are deficient in it, you may get brain fog, which is a phenomenon in which you may be unable to have a sharp memory and focus. You may not be able to think clearly and may also not feel like yourself.
2. Mouth sores: Ulcers on your gums or tongue can be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency, anaemia or even other emergencies. These sores may usually go up on their own but you need to avoid hot spices like chilli powder, vinegar even citrus foods to avoid getting more of them.
3. Weakness: If you feel lack of energy and weak all the time, Vitamin B12 deficiency is to be blamed. It can make you feel tired and light-headed all the time.
4. You feel colder than usual: Lack of sufficient Vitamin B12 can result in lack of sufficient healthy red blood cells to transport oxygen to your body. It can result in shivering and can make you feel cold, especially in your hand and feet.
5. Heart palpitations: These occur when your heart suddenly skips a beat or races. You can feel it in your throat or neck.
6. Ageing: As you age, the body may be unable to properly absorb Vitamin B12. This can result in anaemia, nerve damage, mood swings and other serious problems.
7. Constipation: Deficiency of Vitamin B12 can make you lose your appetite, result in unintentional weight loss and also make you constipated.
You can get your required dose of Vitamin B12 if you are consuming a filling and balanced diet on a daily basis. Meat, fish, eggs and milk are known to be good sources of Vitamin B12. Get a blood test to see if you are deficient in it. Your doctor may also prescribe you a medicine to meet your daily requirement of Vitamin B12.
