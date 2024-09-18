Home »  Nutrition »  Overnight Poha: Nutritionist's Desi Take On Overnight Oats

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija’s recipe includes two variations – one sweet and one savoury – each offering its own distinct flavours 
Soak your poha overnight and wake up to a delicious, healthy breakfast or snack

The quest for healthy, convenient meal options has led many to embrace the benefits of overnight oats. This breakfast choice caters perfectly to busy lifestyles. Iif you are looking for a twist that adds a touch of Indian flavour to your morning routine, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has the perfect solution: desi overnight poha. In her latest video on Instagram, the nutritionist introduces her innovative take on overnight oats using poha, an Indian breakfast staple. Her recipe includes two variations – one sweet and one savoury – each offering its own distinct flavours. 

Sweet desi overnight poha



For a sweet version, Pooja Makhija soaks poha in yoghurt and adds date paste, which is simply dates soaked in hot water and blended into a smooth paste. To enhance the flavour, she includes kesar (saffron), nuts and dry fruits of choice. You can also add your favourite fruits to make it even more delightful. The result is a creamy, naturally sweet breakfast option that is both nutritious and satisfying.

Savoury desi overnight poha



The savoury variant is equally appealing. Pooja Makhija mixed poha with yoghurt, then incorporated a blend of salt, pepper, cucumber, carrot, peanuts and curry patta (curry leaves). This version is crunchy, refreshing and packed with flavour. According to the nutritionist, the savoury option was particularly impressive. She described it as “so refreshing, crunchy, and yum!” in her caption on Instagram.

For those interested in a vegan version, the nutritionist suggests substituting yoghurt with plant-based milk or coconut yoghurt. While she is not certain how the savoury version will turn out with these alternatives, coconut yoghurt could be a promising option, she says. 

Soak your poha overnight and wake up to a delicious, healthy breakfast or snack. Experiment with different ingredients and flavours to make your own variation of the dish.  


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

