9 Reasons Why You Should Add Pumpkin Seeds To Your Breakfast Daily
Pumpkin seeds promotes healthy skin, supports immune health, and is a versatile and delicious ingredient to add to any breakfast dish.
Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of vitamin A, C, and E, beta-carotene, potassium, and fibre
Pumpkin is a highly nutritious and versatile food that can be incorporated into any meal, including breakfast. Adding pumpkin seeds to your morning routine can help boost your health and wellness in numerous ways. They are not only nutritious but also help boost your overall health.
You can incorporate pumpkin seeds into your breakfast by consuming 1 tbsp at once. Make sure to consume them in small quantities as they are high in calories. Continue reading as we discuss some of the many benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds.
9 reasons why you should consider adding pumpkin seeds to your breakfast daily:
1. High in nutrients
Pumpkins are packed with nutrients that your body needs to function properly. They are a rich source of vitamin A, C, and E, beta-carotene, potassium, and fibre. Vitamin A helps with vision, while vitamin C supports a healthy immune system. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights against free radicals, and beta-carotene supports healthy skin and reduces inflammation.
2. Good for heart health
Pumpkin seeds are rich in healthy fats, phytosterols, and antioxidants that help to protect your heart from disease. They reduce blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.
3. Aids digestion
Fibre is an important nutrient that promotes good digestion. Pumpkin is an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps keep your digestive system healthy and functioning well. It also helps regulate bowel movements, reducing the risk of constipation and other digestive disorders.
4. Helps in better sleep
Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of tryptophan, which converts into serotonin and melatonin in the body. These two neurotransmitters promote relaxation and better sleep. Eating pumpkin seeds before bed may improve the quality of sleep.
5. Aids weight loss
Pumpkin seeds are low in calories and high in fibre, which makes them a perfect food for weight loss. They help to keep you full for longer, reducing your food intake and stimulating weight loss.
6. Supports immune health
Pumpkin is high in vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Consuming pumpkin for breakfast daily can help reduce your risk of getting sick by providing your body with the nutrients it needs to fight off infections and diseases.
7. Versatile and delicious
Finally, pumpkin is an extremely versatile and delicious food that can be incorporated into a variety of breakfast dishes. You can add pumpkin seeds to smoothies, oatmeal, pancakes, and waffles or incorporate roasted pumpkin seeds in breakfast bowls and eggs. The options are endless, making it an easy and enjoyable food to add to your daily breakfast routine.
8. Anti-inflammatory properties
Pumpkin seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation in the body. This is important because inflammation is a contributing factor to many chronic diseases.
9. Boost energy levels
Pumpkin seeds are high in protein and healthy fat, which makes them a perfect food for increasing energy levels. This is especially important in the morning when you need a boost to get through the day.
In conclusion, adding pumpkin seeds to your breakfast offers a variety of excellent health benefits. It is high in essential nutrients, great for digestion, and helps boost energy levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
