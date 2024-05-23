9 Cooking Tips To Make Your Food Healthier
Here we share a list of cooking hacks you can follow to improve your diet.
Healthier cooking changes can significantly enhance our diet by reducing harmful fats, sugars, and sodium while increasing essential nutrients. Baking or grilling instead of frying minimises unhealthy fat intake. Boosting fibre through fruits, vegetables, and legumes aids digestion and controls blood sugar. Limiting processed foods and practicing portion control further ensure balanced nutrition and weight management, ultimately promoting overall health and well-being. Keep reading as we share a list of cooking hacks you can follow to improve your diet.
Here are some cooking tips to make food healthier:
1. Use healthy cooking oils
Oils like olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil contain healthy fats that can improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Use these oils for sautéing, grilling, or as a base for salad dressings. For high-heat cooking, avocado oil is particularly good due to its high smoke point.
2. Steam & vegetables instead of boiling
Steaming retains more vitamins and minerals compared to boiling, where nutrients can leach into the water. Use a steamer basket over a pot of boiling water. Cook until vegetables are tender but still vibrant in colour, usually around 5-10 minutes.
3. Use whole grains
Whole grains contain more fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which help in digestion and can reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Substitute white rice with brown rice, use whole wheat pasta instead of regular pasta, and choose whole grain bread over white bread.
4. Reduce salt and sugar
Lowering salt and sugar intake can help manage blood pressure and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Use herbs, spices, citrus juices, and vinegars to add flavour without relying on salt and sugar. Gradually reduce the amount you add to recipes.
5. Choose lean proteins
Lean proteins like chicken breast, fish, beans, and legumes provide essential nutrients without the saturated fats found in red meats. Opt for skinless poultry, fish, and plant-based proteins. Trim visible fat from meat and avoid processed meats.
6. Bake or grill instead of frying
Baking and grilling reduce the need for added fats, which can lower calorie intake and reduce unhealthy fat consumption. Use an oven or grill to cook meats, vegetables, and even some snacks like potatoes or vegetable chips. Use a rack to allow fats to drain away during cooking.
7. Increase fibre intake
Fibre aids in digestion, helps control blood sugar levels, and can lower cholesterol. Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds into your meals. Add beans or lentils to soups and salads.
8. Limit processed foods
Processed foods often contain high levels of sodium, sugars, and unhealthy fats, which can contribute to chronic health issues. Choose fresh, whole foods whenever possible. Prepare meals from scratch using basic ingredients. Read labels to avoid additives and preservatives.
9. Practice portion control
Controlling portion sizes can help maintain a healthy weight and prevent overeating. Use smaller plates and bowls to help manage portions. Be mindful of serving sizes, and listen to your body's hunger cues to avoid eating when not hungry.
By incorporating these tips into your cooking routine, you can create healthier meals that support overall well-being and reduce the risk of various health conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
