7 Superfoods For Women In Their 40s
As we age, our body experiences natural wear and tear. These superfoods are an ideal addition to the diets of women entering their 40s.
Fish, avocado and various cruciferous vegetables are considered superfoods
Superfoods refer to foods that have very high nutritional value. They provide the body with various nutrients and minerals and promote better functioning of the body. The majority of these superfoods provide numerous health benefits and are usually low in calories.
As we age, our body's requirements for nutrients also change. In fact, as the body's functions and abilities diminish, we must take conscious efforts toward eating right. Here are the foods you need to add to your diet right away:
Nuts
Nuts are a very popular superfood and a great snack. Nuts are abundant in various nutrients and minerals such as vitamins, iron, potassium, and so on. Nuts help control cholesterol levels which might be an area of concern for women in their 40s. Nuts also provide vitamin D which is one of the most common deficiencies found in women as they age.
Spinach
Spinach is a nutrient t packed superfood known for its versatility and array of benefits. Spinach is a great source of choline and amino acid betaine, both of which help reduce fat-storing genes found in our liver. Furthermore, spinach is rich in iron, another common deficiency in older women.
Turmeric
Turmeric is a popular superfood used commonly in South Asian cuisines. Turmeric is another nutrient-packed superfood with numerous benefits. Turmeric has impeccable healing qualities and promotes faster healing inside and outside the body. As we age, our body's ability to heal slows down, turmeric helps better the healing process.
Soybeans
Soybeans are another superfood packed with numerous nutrients and minerals. Soybeans are a great source of nutrients and minerals for women that may be following a plant-based diet. Soybeans and their products such as tofu, edamame, etc. are a great source of iron, protein, and vitamin B. All of which may be required in women past the age of 40.
Tomato
As we age, our body experiences gradual wear and tear to the skin by environmental and cellular damage. This can reduce the body's ability to protect and heal our skin. Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from environmental and cellular damage. This superfood protects your skin from skin-ageing and other skin problems that might arise as you grow old.
Legumes
Legumes are another great source of protein and calcium for plant-based dieters. As we grow old our bones start to deteriorate. Adequate calcium and protein in our diet help make our bones and joints stronger. Women past the age of 40 should pay close attention to their calcium and protein intake. Easily available legumes include lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc.
Berries
Berries such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and so on are a great source of various nutrients and minerals. Berries are a great source of antioxidants which, as discussed above, help rejuvenate and protect the skin as we age.
In conclusion, it is important to be mindful of what you feed your body. Furthermore, to eat a well-balanced diet and provide your body with the nutrients it needs. In addition to this, partaking in physical activities promotes healthy long life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
