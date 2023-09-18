7 Reasons Why You Should Add Lentils To Your Daily Diet
Below we discuss some amazing benefits of lentils.
Legumes arerich intexture and have avariety of uses, lentils give every dish a boost in nutrients
Lentils are seeds that grow in pods, lentils are tiny round legumes that are available in a range of sizes and colours, including black, brown, yellow, red, and green. As a source of plant-based protein, they have long been a huge part of both vegan cooking and Indian cuisine. Read on as we discuss some amazing benefits of lentils.
7 Benefits of consuming lentils:
1. Boosts gut health
Prebiotic fibre, which helps with digestion and "fuels" the good gut bacteria that are so vital to human health, is particularly abundant in lentils. Reduced risk of colorectal cancer is one of the many health advantages of a diet high in fibre.
2. Heart health
Your heart is protected by folate, which also aids in the production of red blood cells. If you're pregnant, it's extremely crucial for the growth of your unborn child. The abundance of folate, iron, and vitamin B1 in lentils also supports the health of your heart. Due to their ability to lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol, lentils may reduce the chance of developing heart disease.
3. Improves blood sugar levels
The low glycemic index (GI) of legumes, including lentils, reduces the pace at which the energy they provide is delivered into the bloodstream. This enhances the control of blood sugar. They are particularly filling due to the high fibre content, which aids in controlling hunger.
4. Rich in protein
As an excellent substitute for meat or fish, lentils are a terrific source of protein. Lentils are the third largest source of protein, by weight, of any legume or nut because they contain up to a third of their calories from protein. Like other legumes, lentils are deficient in methionine and cysteine, two important amino acids.
5. Boosts energy
A healthy dosage of iron can provide you with the energy you need to get through the day, especially if you have anaemia. Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, which is made from iron and enables them to transport oxygen throughout the body. To improve iron absorption, combine lentils with a source of vitamin C such as tomatoes, potatoes, bell peppers, or Brussels sprouts.
6. Lowers blood pressure
Salt has negative effects that might result in hypertension, which potassium helps to combat. Lentils are an excellent alternative to red meat due to their high protein content, and they also have the added benefit of lowering blood pressure. A word of caution: Whole grains should be combined with lentils to balance your diet as they are lacking in several critical amino acids.
7. Can lower risk of chronic diseases
Studies show that eating lentils on a daily basis lowers your risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, cancer, and heart disease. The reason for this is that lentils, which are among the highest-ranking legumes for phenolic content, have a high concentration of protective plant components known as phenols. So it should come as no surprise that lentils have cardioprotective, antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties.
Legumes are rich in texture and have a variety of uses, lentils give every dish a boost in nutrients and heartiness. Try using them in salads and soups as a meat alternative. They should be an addition to your healthy pantry staple due to their high protein content and variety of nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
