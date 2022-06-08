7 Most Nutritious Vegetables You Need To Add To Your Diet
Our food acts as fuel for our bodies. Here are the top 7 most nutritious vegetables you need to add to your diet to better fuel your body.
Spinach is full of nutrients and a great addition to your diet
Eating a vegetable-rich diet is important to maintain a healthy body. Eating vegetables regularly has various health benefits such as better digestion, better heart health, providing the body with necessary nutrients, providing antioxidants, better vision, reduced risk of developing cancer, and so on. In addition to this, the best way to consume vegetables is to understand what nutrients they provide and which nutrients your body requires.
Here are the top 7 most nutritious vegetables you need to add to your diet right away:
Garlic
Garlic is considered a superfood. It is full of various kinds of nutrients and has exceptional healing qualities. Garlic benefits people with heart disease and type 2 diabetes by lowering cholesterol and enhancing blood sugar control. Garlic also promotes a reduction in belly fat.
Spinach
Spinach just like many other green leafy vegetables is a great source of a number of nutrients. Spinach is high in iron and hence, is a great addition to diets for people that are anaemic or have low haemoglobin. Spinach is high in antioxidants such as beta carotene and lutein. These two antioxidants are believed to reduce the risks of developing cancer.
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes act as a great addition to your diet for two main reasons. One, they are extremely nutritious and two, they are a great alternative for comparatively less-nutritious foods such as potatoes. Some of the nutrients found in sweet potatoes are vitamin B6, proteins, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin A and manganese.
Broccoli
Broccoli is also a cruciferous vegetable like spinach. Broccoli is high in vitamins K and C. Some studies show broccoli might protect our skin from cell damage that might be caused by environmental factors such as sun exposure. This results in lowering the chance of cancer in the body. Broccoli is also easy to make and is low in calories which makes them ideal for almost all kinds of diets.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants. Tomatoes contain lycopene which gives them their bright red colour. Lycopene is what protects tomatoes from the sun's harmful UV rays. Upon consumption, lycopene helps us protect ourselves from cell damage as well. In addition to this, tomatoes are also high in vitamin B, vitamin E and potassium.
Bell peppers
Bell peppers are another nutrient-rich vegetable. They are also found in different colours such as green, yellow, orange and red which makes them versatile. Bell peppers are rich in vitamin B6, vitamin C, beta carotene, and folate. Bell peppers are also high in antioxidants which makes them a great addition to your diet.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower is also a cruciferous vegetable and has various health benefits. They are also versatile to cook and are popularly used in Indian cuisine. Furthermore, cauliflower can also be used as a healthy replacement for rice. It can also be turned into a pizza base and be used as a gluten-free option. They are rich in fibre, vitamin B6, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, potassium, manganese, magnesium and other antioxidants.
The key to a healthy diet is well-balanced meals that consist of ample nutrients. The best way to make sure you consume all necessary nutrients is to be mindful of what you eat and research thoroughly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
