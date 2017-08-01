ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Superfoods To Improve Your Memory

Brain foods are rich in antioxidants, good fats,vitamins and minerals provide energy and also help in protecting against brain diseases.When we eat a balanced and nutritious diet we are actually keeping our minds and bodies healthy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 1, 2017 05:48 IST
2-Min Read
Super foods that naturally improve your memory

As we all know, what we eat affects our bodies. Brains perform several complex functions and our brains are working even when we are sleeping.Therefore, our brain needs the most energy than any other organ in the body. Brain foods are rich in antioxidants, good fats, vitamins and minerals provide energy and also help in protecting against brain diseases. So, when we eat a balanced and nutritious diet we are actually keeping our minds and bodies healthy. Here are some super foods that help in improving your memory.

Walnuts: Walnuts are full of heart-healthy and anti-inflammatory nutrients and are a good source of alpha llnolenic acid (ALA) which helps in boosting the brain power. These nutrients help in promoting the blood flow which in turn helps in the delivery of oxygen to the brain.

Water: Dehydration can impair short - term memory, focus and decision making. So, if a person becomes dehydrated, their brain tissue actually shrinks. Several studies have also shown that dehydration can affect cognitive function.
Avocados: Avocados are one of the healthiest fruits. They have vitamin K and folate which help prevent which help in preventing blood clots in the brain. They also improve the cognitive function which aids in both memory and concentration. They also have mono saturated fats which keep the lowers the blood pressure levels.

Coconut oil: One of the most versatile foods, there is almost everything which coconut oil can cure. When it comes to brain, it is very beneficial too. Coconut oil works as natural inflammatory, suppressing cells responsible for inflammation.

Salmon: Salmon or fatty fish is one of the most brain food friendly foods. It has omega 3 fatty acids which are advantageous for the smooth running of the brain and improve memory. If you cannot eat fish, you can eat other omega 3 foods like pumpkin, flax seeds, chia and walnuts.

