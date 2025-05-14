5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Sattu Chaas Daily
As per the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), India, natural beverages like chaas aid digestion, replenish salts, and prevent heatstroke. Let's explore five reasons why sipping sattu chaas daily can do wonders for your health.
With rising temperatures across India, traditional drinks like sattu chaas, a refreshing mix of roasted gram flour (sattu), buttermilk, and spices, are making a healthy comeback. Known for its cooling properties and nutrient-rich profile, sattu chaas is not just a desi thirst-quencher, but also a powerhouse of wellness. It's rich in protein, fibre, calcium, and essential minerals, making it a complete drink for hydration and nourishment. As per the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), India, natural beverages like chaas aid digestion, replenish salts, and prevent heatstroke. Let's explore five reasons why sipping sattu chaas daily can do wonders for your health.
Why sattu chaas is ideal for Indian summers
Sattu chaas is a perfect combination of hydration, nutrition, and gut-friendly bacteria. The probiotics from chaas support digestion, while sattu provides lasting energy. According to Ayush Ministry guidelines, such functional foods are helpful in coping with summer fatigue and maintaining gut health. Affordable and easily accessible, it's a smart addition to your daily diet during scorching heat.
1. A natural coolant for the body
Sattu chaas has a natural cooling effect, helping to regulate your body temperature. Rich in electrolytes, it prevents dehydration and combats the effects of heatwaves, making it particularly beneficial for outdoor workers or those exposed to high temperatures.
2. Excellent for digestion and gut health
The buttermilk component of chaas contains probiotics which aid digestion, relieve bloating, and maintain a healthy gut flora. Sattu, being high in insoluble fibre, further supports bowel regularity and prevents constipation.
3. Helps manage weight naturally
Sattu is high in protein and fibre, which increases satiety and keeps you full for longer. This can reduce unnecessary snacking and curb overeating, supporting healthy weight management without compromising nutrition.
4. Boosts energy and muscle health
Sattu is known as the “poor man's protein.” It's rich in plant-based protein, iron, magnesium, and calcium. Regular consumption can help sustain energy levels, especially during long working hours or fasting days, and support muscle repair and recovery.
5. Balances blood sugar and cholesterol levels
Due to its low glycemic index and fibre content, sattu chaas can help regulate blood sugar levels. It also promotes lipid metabolism and may aid in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL), thus protecting heart health, especially beneficial for diabetic or pre-diabetic individuals.
How to prepare sattu chaas at home
a. Ingredients: 2 tbsp sattu, 1 cup buttermilk, a pinch of roasted cumin, black salt, mint leaves, and water.
b. Mix all the ingredients in a glass, stir well, and serve chilled.
c. You can also add grated ginger or ajwain (carom seeds) for extra digestive benefits.
Drinking sattu chaas daily is a simple, age-old remedy for modern-day problems, ranging from dehydration to gut health and energy dips. It's affordable, easy to make, and packed with nutrients your body craves in summer. So, give your soft drinks a miss and switch to this traditional health drink, your body, and especially your gut, will thank you.
