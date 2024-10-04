Busy Schedule? Nutritionist Shares Quick Paneer And Avocado Roll Recipe
Hectic schedules have become the norm. We are constantly juggling work, family, social commitments and personal responsibilities, leaving little time for anything else. With so many things on our plates, our health often takes a backseat. Meals are often skipped, rushed or replaced with quick, unhealthy alternatives. Amidst this chaos, finding time for a nutritious meal can feel impossible. However, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to change that with her “20 min busy girl lunch idea.” In her Instagram series ‘Tasty Truths', the nutritionist has shared a simple yet healthy recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes.
In her video, she is seen preparing a simple, nutritious meal: paneer & avocado roll, which, she explains, is quick to prepare and packed with health benefits. She mentions that the recipe came from one of her followers.
In her Instagram caption, Anjali Mukerjee offers a detailed breakdown of the recipe. She suggests swapping out traditional tortillas for healthier alternatives like whole wheat, ragi or jowar chapatis. The star ingredients of the dish are mashed avocado, roasted paneer cooked in olive oil, and a variety of seasonings to suit your taste. The result is a nutrient-rich meal that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.
To make the meal more wholesome, Anjali Mukerjee recommends pairing the roll with a simple homemade cucumber and onion salad, seasoned with salt and pepper. For added flavour and nutrition, she suggests a dip made from Greek yoghurt or hung curd – both tasty and protein-packed.
Anjali Mukerjee has previously introduced another high-protein, on-the-go breakfast solution in her ‘Tasty Truths' series. The featured recipe is a Green Moong Sprouts Salad, perfect for busy mornings. The dish is easy to prepare, starting with soaking green moong overnight and stir-frying with cumin seeds. It is then mixed with fresh vegetables like onion, cucumber and beetroot, and topped with lime juice.
Anjali Mukerjee highlights the meal's health benefits, calling it a “protein powerhouse” ideal for digestion, weight management, muscle repair and even diabetes management.
