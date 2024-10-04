Home »  Nutrition »  Busy Schedule? Nutritionist Shares Quick Paneer And Avocado Roll Recipe

Busy Schedule? Nutritionist Shares Quick Paneer And Avocado Roll Recipe

In her Instagram series ‘Tasty Truths’, Anjali Mukerjee has shared a simple yet healthy recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Oct 4, 2024 08:04 IST
4-Min Read
Busy Schedule? Nutritionist Shares Quick Paneer And Avocado Roll Recipe

She suggests swapping out traditional tortillas for healthier alternatives like whole wheat

Hectic schedules have become the norm. We are constantly juggling work, family, social commitments and personal responsibilities, leaving little time for anything else. With so many things on our plates, our health often takes a backseat. Meals are often skipped, rushed or replaced with quick, unhealthy alternatives. Amidst this chaos, finding time for a nutritious meal can feel impossible. However, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to change that with her “20 min busy girl lunch idea.” In her Instagram series ‘Tasty Truths', the nutritionist has shared a simple yet healthy recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes.  

In her video, she is seen preparing a simple, nutritious meal: paneer & avocado roll, which, she explains, is quick to prepare and packed with health benefits. She mentions that the recipe came from one of her followers.

In her Instagram caption, Anjali Mukerjee offers a detailed breakdown of the recipe. She suggests swapping out traditional tortillas for healthier alternatives like whole wheat, ragi or jowar chapatis. The star ingredients of the dish are mashed avocado, roasted paneer cooked in olive oil, and a variety of seasonings to suit your taste. The result is a nutrient-rich meal that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.



RELATED STORIES
related

How To Manage Lung Health: Preventive Care For Polluted Times

In this article, we will discuss the importance of lung health in polluted environments, the impact of air pollution across different age groups, and preventive measures that can help protect your lungs from the harmful effects of pollution.

related

Tips For Women's Heart Health

This article explores effective tips for women to enhance heart health and reduce their risk of cardiovascular diseases.

To make the meal more wholesome, Anjali Mukerjee recommends pairing the roll with a simple homemade cucumber and onion salad, seasoned with salt and pepper. For added flavour and nutrition, she suggests a dip made from Greek yoghurt or hung curd – both tasty and protein-packed.



A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Anjali Mukerjee has previously introduced another high-protein, on-the-go breakfast solution in her ‘Tasty Truths' series. The featured recipe is a Green Moong Sprouts Salad, perfect for busy mornings. The dish is easy to prepare, starting with soaking green moong overnight and stir-frying with cumin seeds. It is then mixed with fresh vegetables like onion, cucumber and beetroot, and topped with lime juice.

Anjali Mukerjee highlights the meal's health benefits, calling it a “protein powerhouse” ideal for digestion, weight management, muscle repair and even diabetes management. 


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases