10 Ways In Which Adding Hummus To Your Diet Will Boost Your Health

Hummus is a Middle Eastern spread made from chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans), tahini (a paste made from sesame seeds), lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. It has a creamy texture and a distinct savoury flavour. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of adding hummus to your diet.
10 Benefits of incorporating hummus in your diet:
1. Rich in nutrients
Hummus is packed with essential nutrients like protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins (B6, C, E), and minerals (iron, manganese, zinc). These nutrients are vital for proper body functions and overall well-being.
2. Supports heart health
Hummus is made primarily from chickpeas, which are a great source of dietary fibre and have been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease. The fibre content helps lower cholesterol levels, reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular issues, and promotes a healthy heart.
3. Aids in weight management
Hummus is low in calories but high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. This combination helps increase satiety and keeps you feeling fuller for longer, reducing the chances of overeating and aiding in weight management or weight loss.
4. Boosts digestion
The high fibre content in hummus promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. It acts as a natural laxative, helps maintain regular bowel movements, and improves gut health by increasing the beneficial bacteria in the intestines.
5. Strengthens bones
Hummus contains essential minerals like calcium and manganese, which contribute to maintaining strong and healthy bones. Regular consumption of hummus can help prevent bone-related disorders like osteoporosis.
6. Supports blood sugar control
The fibre and protein content in hummus helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the release of glucose into the bloodstream. This prevents sudden spikes and crashes, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetic conditions.
7. Enhances brain health
Hummus is rich in vitamin B6, which plays a crucial role in producing neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitters regulate mood, memory, and cognitive function, improving overall brain health.
8. Provides antioxidant properties
Some ingredients used in hummus, such as garlic, olive oil, and tahini, contain antioxidants that help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. This reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, contributing to a lower risk of chronic diseases.
9. Supports a healthy immune system
Hummus is rich in vitamins and minerals that support a strong immune system. Vitamin C, present in hummus, plays a vital role in immune response and helps protect against common illnesses and infections.
10. Promotes healthy skin
Hummus contains vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, protecting skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. Regular consumption of hummus can result in improved skin texture, reduced signs of ageing, and a healthy glow.
These health benefits mean that consuming hummus can contribute to overall well-being, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, support a healthy weight, enhance cognitive function, strengthen bones, improve digestion, and boost the immune system. Incorporating hummus into a balanced diet can have numerous positive effects on various aspects of health.
