10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Shilajit
Here we list some common reasons why you should consume shilajit.
Shilajit is a sticky, tar-like substance that is found in the rocky mountains of Asia, particularly in the Himalayas, Altai, Caucasus, and other mountain ranges. It is formed over centuries by the decomposition of plant and microbial matter. Shilajit is rich in fulvic acid, humic acid, minerals, and other organic compounds.
In traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, Shilajit is highly esteemed for its supposed health benefits. Shilajit is commonly consumed as a supplement, either in its raw form or as part of herbal formulations. Keep reading as we list some common reasons why you should consume shilajit.
Here are some benefits of consuming shilajit:
1. Antioxidant properties
Shilajit contains fulvic acid and other antioxidants that can help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. This may protect cells from oxidative damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.
2. Anti-inflammatory effects
Shilajit has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.
3. Improved energy levels
Shilajit is believed to enhance mitochondrial function, which are the powerhouses of cells responsible for producing energy. By improving mitochondrial efficiency, shilajit may boost energy levels and reduce fatigue.
4. Enhanced cognitive function
Some studies suggest that shilajit may improve cognitive function and memory. It may support brain health by reducing oxidative stress, promoting the release of brain chemicals like dopamine and acetylcholine, and improving cerebral circulation.
5. Testosterone boost
Shilajit has been traditionally used as an aphrodisiac and is believed to enhance male fertility and libido. It may support testosterone production by enhancing the function of Leydig cells in the testes.
6. Bone health
Shilajit contains minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for bone health. Regular consumption may help maintain bone density and prevent conditions like osteoporosis.
7. Anti-ageing effects
Due to its antioxidant properties, shilajit may help slow down the ageing process by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. This may result in healthier skin, improved collagen production, and reduced wrinkles.
8. Enhanced immune function
Shilajit may strengthen the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells and enhancing the activity of immune cells. This can help the body better defend against infections and illnesses.
9. Regulation of blood sugar levels
Some studies suggest that shilajit may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. This could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.
10. Detoxification
Shilajit contains fulvic acid, which is known for its detoxifying properties. It may help remove heavy metals and other toxins from the body by binding to them and facilitating their excretion.
While these potential benefits are promising, it's essential to note that more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind shilajit's effects and its overall safety and efficacy. Additionally, individual responses to shilajit may vary, and it's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
