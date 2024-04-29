Home »  Nutrition »  10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Shilajit

10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Shilajit

Here we list some common reasons why you should consume shilajit.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Apr 29, 2024 02:17 IST
3-Min Read
10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Shilajit

Shilajit has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation

Shilajit is a sticky, tar-like substance that is found in the rocky mountains of Asia, particularly in the Himalayas, Altai, Caucasus, and other mountain ranges. It is formed over centuries by the decomposition of plant and microbial matter. Shilajit is rich in fulvic acid, humic acid, minerals, and other organic compounds.

In traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, Shilajit is highly esteemed for its supposed health benefits. Shilajit is commonly consumed as a supplement, either in its raw form or as part of herbal formulations. Keep reading as we list some common reasons why you should consume shilajit.

Here are some benefits of consuming shilajit:



1. Antioxidant properties

Shilajit contains fulvic acid and other antioxidants that can help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. This may protect cells from oxidative damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.



2. Anti-inflammatory effects

Shilajit has been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

3. Improved energy levels

Shilajit is believed to enhance mitochondrial function, which are the powerhouses of cells responsible for producing energy. By improving mitochondrial efficiency, shilajit may boost energy levels and reduce fatigue.

4. Enhanced cognitive function

Some studies suggest that shilajit may improve cognitive function and memory. It may support brain health by reducing oxidative stress, promoting the release of brain chemicals like dopamine and acetylcholine, and improving cerebral circulation.

5. Testosterone boost

Shilajit has been traditionally used as an aphrodisiac and is believed to enhance male fertility and libido. It may support testosterone production by enhancing the function of Leydig cells in the testes.

6. Bone health

Shilajit contains minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for bone health. Regular consumption may help maintain bone density and prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

7. Anti-ageing effects

Due to its antioxidant properties, shilajit may help slow down the ageing process by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. This may result in healthier skin, improved collagen production, and reduced wrinkles.

8. Enhanced immune function

Shilajit may strengthen the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells and enhancing the activity of immune cells. This can help the body better defend against infections and illnesses.

9. Regulation of blood sugar levels

Some studies suggest that shilajit may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. This could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

10. Detoxification

Shilajit contains fulvic acid, which is known for its detoxifying properties. It may help remove heavy metals and other toxins from the body by binding to them and facilitating their excretion.

While these potential benefits are promising, it's essential to note that more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind shilajit's effects and its overall safety and efficacy. Additionally, individual responses to shilajit may vary, and it's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases