Home »  Nutrition »  10 Of The Most Nutritious Plant-Based Foods To Eat Regularly

10 Of The Most Nutritious Plant-Based Foods To Eat Regularly

Incorporating these power-packed foods into your regular diet can significantly support your health and wellbeing.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 9, 2023 03:34 IST
3-Min Read
10 Of The Most Nutritious Plant-Based Foods To Eat Regularly

Many plant-based foods are rich in protein, fibre, iron, vitamins and many other nutrients

A plant-based diet is one that prioritises whole, minimally processed foods that come from plant sources, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. This type of diet typically eliminates or minimises the consumption of animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs. People may choose to follow a plant-based diet for a variety of reasons, including health, animal welfare, environmental concerns, or personal beliefs.

There are numerous health benefits associated with a plant-based diet. One major advantage is the high nutrient density of plant-based foods. Fruits and vegetables, for example, are excellent sources of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, which are plant compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Whole grains are also high in fibre and important nutrients, such as B vitamins, iron, and zinc.

In addition to the health benefits, a plant-based diet can also be more sustainable and environmentally friendly than a diet that relies heavily on animal products. Many think consuming a anat-based dirt might lead to nutrient deficiencies. However, that is incorrect. Continue reading as we share some of the most nutritious plant-based foods.



Healthiest plant-based foods you should eat regularly:

1. Kale



This leafy green is packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, fibre, and antioxidants. It also contains calcium and minerals that play essential roles in bone health.

2. Sweet potatoes

These starchy vegetables are loaded with beta-carotene, a nutrient that can improve vision, boost immunity, and reduce the risk of developing certain cancers. They also provide vitamins B6 and C, fibre, and potassium.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. It also contains sulforaphane, a compound that may prevent cancer and reduce inflammation.

4. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in calories but high in nutrients. They are particularly rich in antioxidants, which may protect against heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

5. Lentils

Lentils are a good source of plant-based protein, fibre, and iron. They are also low in fat and high in antioxidants. Incorporating lentils into your diet may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestive health, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is a nutrient-dense seed that is high in protein, fibre, and essential amino acids. It also provides essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

7. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein. They are also rich in antioxidants and may help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels.

8. Beans

Beans such as black beans, chickpeas, and kidney beans are rich in protein, fibre, and iron. They may also lower cholesterol levels, regulate blood sugar, and promote heart health.

9. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and flax seeds are high in healthy fats, protein, fibre, and other essential nutrients. They may reduce the risk of heart disease, improve brain function, and support healthy ageing.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants that have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, and other chronic conditions. It's also a good source of iron, magnesium, and fibre.

In conclusion, a plant-based diet is a healthy and sustainable choice for many people. By prioritising whole, nutrient-dense plant foods and minimising or eliminating animal products, individuals can improve their health, reduce their environmental impact, and support more ethical and sustainable food systems.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

World Malaria Day: 5 Effective Home Remedies To Manage Malaria Symptoms
World Malaria Day: 5 Effective Home Remedies To Manage Malaria Symptoms

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases