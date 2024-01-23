Home »  Nutrition »  10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Yogurt In Winter

Probiotics (live cultures), calcium, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in yogurt work synergistically to provide these benefits.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 23, 2024
3-Min Read
Yogurt contains lactoferrin, a protein that possesses antimicrobial properties

Yogurt is a dairy product that is made by fermenting milk with specific live bacteria cultures. It is rich in calcium, protein, and probiotics, which are beneficial microorganisms that aid in digestion and support a healthy gut. Consuming yogurt can be healthy in any season, including winter. It provides essential nutrients and can be a part of a balanced diet.

Additionally, yogurt may support the immune system by boosting the production of antibodies and improving gut health, which can be beneficial during the winter when colds and flu are more common. However, it's important to choose plain yogurt without added sugars or artificial flavours for the greatest health benefits. Keep reading as we discuss how consuming yogurt in winter can boost your health.

10 Health benefits of consuming yogurt in winter:



1. Boosts immune system

Yogurt contains probiotics that enhance the activity of immune cells, helping to strengthen the body's defence against winter illnesses like colds and flu.



2. Supports digestive health

The live cultures present in yogurt promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, reducing the risk of digestive issues such as bloating and constipation that may be aggravated during the winter months.

3. Strengthens bones

Yogurt is a rich source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. This is particularly important in winter when reduced sunlight exposure can affect Vitamin D synthesis, which is necessary for calcium absorption.

4. Supports weight management

The protein in yogurt helps keep you feeling full for longer, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy winter comfort foods and aiding in maintaining a healthy weight.

5. Improves mood and mental health

Consuming yogurt in winter supplies the body with essential amino acids that are required for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that influences mood and can help combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

6. Provides energy

Yogurt contains carbohydrates, proteins, and B vitamins that provide a sustained release of energy throughout the day, combatting winter fatigue and keeping you energised.

7. Enhances skin health

The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in yogurt can promote healthy skin by improving moisture retention and reducing inflammation, which can be particularly beneficial in the cold, dry winter months.

8. Regulates blood pressure

The potassium content in yogurt may help to regulate blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular issues.

9. Supports healthy metabolism

The protein and calcium in yogurt can help increase metabolism and promote lean muscle mass, which aids in maintaining a healthy weight and overall metabolic function.

10. Reduces the risk of winter infections

Yogurt contains lactoferrin, a protein that possesses antimicrobial properties and can help bolster the immune system, reducing the risk of various winter infections.

The health benefits of consuming yogurt in winter are mainly attributed to its nutritional composition. Probiotics (live cultures), calcium, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in yogurt work synergistically to provide these benefits. The probiotics enhance the immune system and improve gut health, while calcium helps maintain bone strength.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

