10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Pistachio Milk
Below we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from consuming pistachio milk.
Incorporating pistachio milk into your diet can help provide essential nutrients
Your taste buds may be surprised by this beverage, which gives regular drinks, cereals, smoothies, and handmade desserts a tasty twist. Pistachio milk contains less than 100 calories per cup, but it also contains high amounts of calcium, iron, and vitamin A, as well as more than 2 grams of protein.
In contrast, a cup of coconut milk contains almost 4 grams of protein and 445 calories, while a cup of almond milk only contains 40 calories and 1 gram of protein. While all of these drinks are potentially healthful, pistachio milk stands out for its distinctive, rich, and smooth nutty flavour. Read on as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from consuming pistachio milk.
10 Ways pistachio milk can boost your health:
1. Heart health
Pistachio milk is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
2. Weight management
Pistachio milk is lower in calories and fat compared to other nut milks, making it a great option for those looking to manage their weight.
3. Bone health
Pistachio milk is a good source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones.
4. Digestive health
Pistachio milk contains fibre, which can help improve digestion and prevent digestive issues such as constipation.
5. Immune system support
Pistachio milk is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help boost the immune system and protect the body against diseases.
6. Skin health
The vitamins and minerals in pistachio milk can help improve skin health, making it look more radiant and youthful.
7. Muscle recovery
The protein content in pistachio milk can help support muscle growth and repair after exercise.
8. Energy boost
Pistachio milk contains B vitamins and iron, which can help increase energy levels and combat fatigue.
9. Blood sugar control
Pistachio milk has a low glycemic index, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent spikes and crashes.
10. Eye health
Pistachio milk is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which can help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
These health benefits are manifested in the body through regular consumption of pistachio milk, which can help improve overall health and well-being. Incorporating pistachio milk into your diet can help provide essential nutrients that support various bodily functions and promote longevity.
In most recipes, unsweetened pistachio milk can be used in place of almond, walnut, hazelnut, and cashew milk. In certain cases, it can also be used in place of cow's milk in cooking. Savour it on its own or use it in cream soups, waffles, pancakes, porridge, custards, and oats.
For instance, pistachio milk can be used to great advantage in place of cow's milk when making a classic frosty iced coffee frappe. Pistachio milk can also be blended into vegan cheese and spreads, or used to sauces and salad dressings. Furthermore, it can make a delicious addition to chia pudding, coffee, protein drinks, and homemade ice cream.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
